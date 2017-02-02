How to Use an External Camera for Skype

For most calls, chances are the webcam built into your laptop is more than adequate to get the job done. For others, you’ll need the quality that only a higher-end camera can provide. With Skype, you have the option to easily jump into a video call using your laptop's built-in microphone and camera, or you can increase the quality by upgrading to better versions of each -- for podcasts, video showcases, or just because you can.

1. Open Skype on Windows. Chances are, you’re using Skype Preview if you are running Windows 10, so we’ll use that for the tutorial. If you’re using the full-version of Skype, the steps are basically the same, only you’ll need to click the appropriate tab in the settings menu to play with audio/video settings.

MORE: Best Webcams

2. Open the settings menu by clicking the icon in the left sidebar.

3. Under the Video setting, click the drop-down menu.

4. Select any other camera connected. If you don’t see your camera, you’ll need to ensure it’s plugged in both to the computer, and the camera itself via USB. If that doesn’t work, it may require additional drivers. You can typically find those on the manufacturer’s website.

Skype Tips