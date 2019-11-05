Best Surface Pro Alternatives

While it's hard to argue that Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is one of the very best 2-in-1 laptops right now, it's not perfect — especially for everyone. Yes, it's fast and finally offers a USB Type-C port, but its SSDs are slow and pricey, and battery life has gone down too.

And although its $749 starting price is pretty attractive, you'll want to spend a bit more to get the $899 midrange model with an Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB solid-state drive. And that price doesn't include the Surface Pro Type Cover ($129) and the Surface Pen ($99) separately, so you'll spend at least. That puts the true cost of a Surface Pro closer to $1,127, which is pretty pricey.

So to help in your search for your ideal machine, we've compiled a list of our favorite alternatives to Microsoft's Surface Pro. The Surface Pro is already helping your bottom line, as we still have Surface Pro 6 deals. If you want a more mobile Surface Pro, we've found the early Surface Pro X reviews — and they're all over the place.

What more could you want?

Display: 13.3-inch, 1920 x 1080 / 4K | CPU: 8th Gen Core i7 | RAM: 8GB / 16GB | SSD: 256GB / 512GB | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB 3.1, headphone jack, SD memory reader | Battery Life: 12 | Weight: 2.8 pounds

Luxurious design

Outstanding battery life

Thin and lightweight

Vivid 1080p display

Class-leading keyboard

Powerful speakers

Display could be brighter

Bezels are a bit thick

Bloatware

If detachability isn't a must, but you want a nimble convertible with the brawn of theSurface Pro, the latestHP Spectre x360 is one of the top Surface Pro alternatives. Not only is it more stylish than the Surface Pro, but it features a stable hinge-based display that's a lot more lap-friendly than theSurface Pro's kickstand.And if the x360's gold accent-touched design isn't opulent enough for you,it offers an optionalsuper-high-res 4K display. At 2.8 pounds, though,it's noticably heavier than the 2.4-pound Surface Pro.

Read our full HP Spectre x360 (13-inch, 2019) review.

Dell's best convertible

Display: 13-inch, 1920 x 1200 | CPU: Intel Core i5 -1035G1 to Core i7-1065G7 processor | RAM: 8GB - 16GB | SSD: 256GB - 1TB | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, headphone jack | Other: microSD memory reader | Battery Life: 10:57 | Weight: 2.9 pounds

Slim, ultraportable design

Strong performance

Bright, 16:10 display

Great battery life

Scant on ports

Shallow keyboard

The latest Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is a great update to that series, packing a lot of longevity. Its nearly bezel-free InfinityEdge display continues a strong tradition from the company, with good color output and brightness ratings (though the Surface Pro goes a bit above and beyond).

Its epic 10-hour, 57-minute time on the Laptop Mag Battery test pushes it past its predecessor, with hours more life than the the Surface Pro 7 (7:52). On the downside, that model packs a 1920 x 1200-pixel screen that's less sharp than the 2736 x 1824-pixel panel in the Surface Pro.

Read our full Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review.

A lot to love, plus privacy

-Display: 13.9 inches 1080p / 4K | CPU: 8th Gen Core i7-8550U | RAM: 12GB / 16GB | SSD: 256GB | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB 3.0, headphone jack | Battery Life: 10 | Weight: 3.1 pounds

Stylish, premium design

Thin and lightweight

Strong performance

Long battery life

Shallow keyboard

Display could be brighter, more vibrant

The Lenovo Yoga C930 —the best Surface Pro alternative—may not detach, but it's got so much to love that youwon't care.With over 10 hours of battery life and speedy 8th GenIntelCPUs, the C930 is both long-lasting and plenty powerful. It's also quote the looker, with an aluminum chassis that feels sturdy.Oh, and it tradesits predecessor's watchband hinge (which looked nice, but didn't do anything) for a soundbar that keeps your music sounding great, even in tablet mode. Oh, and a built-in pen slot means no losing your stylus.

Read our Lenovo Yoga C930 review.

Android lovers get a good option

Display: 10.5-inch, 2560 x 1600 screen | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 | RAM: 6GB | SSD: 128GB | Ports: 1x USB Type-C, microSD memory reader | Battery Life: 8 | Weight: 0.95 pounds

Fast performance

Integrated S Pen charging

BookCover Keyboard has a touchpad

Powerful speakers

No headphone jack

Cramped keyboard

Battery life could be better

If you can work in Android — or in Samsung's desktop-like DeX mode— its Tab S6 tablet with attachable keyboard is a must see. Not only does its (optional) keyboard actually pack a touchpad, but the S Pen proves mighty useful with tricks for operating its camera from afar. And at just under a pound, it's super-light in your bag.

Read our full Galaxy Tab S6 review.

So light, so fast

Display: 14-inch,1920 x1080 screen | CPU: 8th Gen Core i7 | RAM: 16GB | SSD: 512GB | Ports: 2x USB 3.1, 1x USB Type-C, HDMI, headphone jack | Other: microSD memory reader | Battery Life: 11 | Weight: 2.5 pounds

Durable, extremely lightweight design

Great battery life

Strong performance

Vivid display with sharp detail

No Thunderbolt 3

Screen could be brighter

Weak audio

LG's consistently delivered exceptionally light laptops, and the Gram 14 2-in-1 isprobably its best stab yet. Combining terrific endurance (over 11 hours of battery life!) withspeedy performance and alight-but-durable design, this convertible might just convert you to believing in LG.But while we like its colorful, crisp display, that panel could stand to be brighter.

Read our full LG Gram 14 2-in-1 review.

Beautiful leather design

Display: 13.3 inches 1080p | CPU: 8th Gen Intel Core i5-8200Y / 8th Gen Intel Core i7-8500Y | RAM: 8GB / 16GB | SSD: 256GB | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3, 1x USB Type-C, headphone jack | Battery Life: 10 | Weight: 3.4 pounds

Stylish, premium leather design

Extremely versatile

Excellent battery life

Surprisingly comfortable keyboard

Tinny audio

Middling performance

One of our favorite hybrids, the HP Spectre Folio's innovative look makes it one of the best Surface Pro alternatives. Detaching the display from the rest of the body is as simple as pushing the top of its display back and sliding the bottom until it lies flat against the deck.And unlike the weird secondary modes you get from other 2-in-1s, the Spectre Folio's presentation mode is actually useful, as it still lets you use the touchpad. Sure, this may require a little learning, but much like the Folio's leather surface, it's worth it.

Read our full HP Spectre Folio review.

Insane battery life thanks to mobile CPU

Display: 12.3 inches, 1920 x 1280 | CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 | RAM: 4GB | SSD: 128GB | Ports: 1x USB Type-C, headphone jack, Nano SIM, microSD reader | Battery Life: 15 | Weight: 2.7 pounds

Amazing battery life

4G built in

Comfortable keyboard

Beautiful display

Sluggish performance

Doesn't run some Windows apps

The Qualcomm CPU and LTE modem in theHP Envy x2 give it the gifts of ubiquitous internet and astonishing battery life. And not only does it last longer on cellular than it does on Wi-Fi, this detachablecomes with agreat keyboard and a gorgeous display. The only hiccups, though, arethat itsperformance is slower thanwe expect at this price, and its 32-bit system doesn't run some apps.

Read our HP Envy x2 (Qualcomm) review.