5 Essential HP EliteBook Accessories

You just picked up an HP EliteBook and now you're on the hunt for essential accessories that will complement your stylish new business laptop. There are a few things you should consider when hunting down add-ons, such as how often you travel, how long you are sitting down at your desk, or if your job requires you to be connected to more devices than your laptop can handle.

We kept all of these things into consideration while perusing HP's massive catalog of accessories and cherry-picked the best ones, either based on our previous testing or on user reviews.

Here are five essential HP EliteBook accessories.

Credit: Laptop Mag

HP x3000 Wireless Mouse

If you're going to be tied to a desk all day, typing on a computer, using the touchpad can get tiring. For just $15.99, you can invest in the HP x3000 Wireless Mouse, which could increase your precision and productivity. It features 12 months of battery life on a single AA battery and connects via a USB 2.4GHz wireless receiver that you can store inside the mouse if you're on the go. The HP x3000 Wireless Mouse also has a sleek design with multiple colors to choose from, weighs just 2.1 ounces and features 1,600dpi.

HP Rechargeable Active Pen

You might have purchased the HP Rechargeable Active Pen with your EliteBook right away, but if you happened to have missed that option, you may want to pick it up, especially if you're a creative pro. The pen has three programmable buttons and features 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. It's also magnetic, so you can attach it to the lid of your laptop to ensure it doesn't start rolling away on you. You can recharge it with your laptop's USB Type-C charging cable. Although it has only one 1 star review on HP's website, we've tested this pen on multiple EliteBooks and found it to be responsive.

HP Executive 14.1 Midnight Slim Top Load

Show up to work with the classy HP Executive 14.1 Midnight Slim Top Load, a 14-inch laptop bag lathered in gorgeous midnight black. It's not only stylish, but secure as well. Its double-teeth zippered laptop compartment is lockable, and it has a secure RFID pocket to secure your ID and credit cards. In addition, it features a hidden pocket that's outfitted for an optional tracking device.

HP USB-C Mini Dock

If you're always on the go, you can't just lug around an entire docking station, so instead take the HP USB-C Mini Dock. The dock is a USB Type-C hub that features ports for USB 3.1, USB 2.0, RJ45, VGA and HDMI. It also offers a USB Type-C pass-through charging port that you can connect your laptop's charger to; therefore, you can simultaneously charge your laptop without losing a port.

HP EliteDisplay E243 23.8-Inch Monitor

If there's one thing to be said about EliteBook's displays, it's that they're typically bright and vivid. However, nothing beats a svelte monitor to accompany your stylish new business laptop so that you can get even more work done with two screens The HP EliteDisplay E243is a 23.8-inch, 1920 x 1080 IPS monitor that features a 60Hz refresh rate and a 5 millisecond response time. It offers options to adjust the tilt, height and swivel so you can find the most comfortable position. Additionally, the HP EliteDisplay E243 has one VGA port, one HDMI 1.4 port and one DisplayPort 1.2, as well as three USB 3.0 ports.

Credit: HP