The best Black Friday Chromebook deals of the season are already here ahead of the post Thanksgiving Day shopping event. With the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals just a few weeks off, we're seeing come notable Black Friday Chromebook deals this month.

Chromebooks are among the most inexpensive laptops you can get. These Google Chrome OS-powered budget laptops are growing in popularity, and for good reason. Chromebooks are affordable, run on an easy-to-use operating system, offer great security, and long-long battery life.

And that's not all. The Chrome Web Store is packed with plugins for everything from productivity to entertainment. Chromebooks are the best laptops for anyone who looking for a no frills laptop for basic everyday computing.

This time of year is a great time to pick up an already modestly-priced Chromebook for the cheap. Come Black Friday, we expect to see discounts on two of our favorite Chromebooks, the Asus Chromebook Flip C434 and HP Chromebook X2 . They're the best laptops you can get if you performance and battery life are priority.

So whether you're shopping for a portable PC that's suitable for work, school or entertainment, we're rounding up some of the best Chromebooks deals you can get right now.

When is Black Friday?

Black Friday traditionally takes place on the day after Thanksgiving Day, so that's November 29. This year's holiday shopping season is shorter than last year's, so Black Friday deals have been rolling in since late October. The great news for frugal shoppers is that you don't have to wait to score a solid Chromebook deal. In fact, the big retailers are already offering noteworthy discounts on Chromebooks. Amazon Black Friday Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have already given us a preview of their Black Friday ads.

Black Friday Chromebook deals you can get now

Acer Chromebook Spin 11: was $299 now just $229 @ Walmart

As the name suggests, the Acer Spin is a convertible, which means it can transform from a traditional laptop to a tablet. In addition to its 11.6-inch screen, this Chromebook packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S33: was $299 now $169 @Walmart

This Chromebook features a 14-inch display, 2.1 GHz MediaTek MT8173C CPU, 4GB of RAM, a 32GB hard drive. With a fast start up and up to 10 hours of battery life, this compact laptop is quick and reliable. View Deal

Asus Chromebook C423NA: was $269 now $199 @ Walmart

The Asus C423NA is a stylish Chromebook with an edge-to-edge touch display. It also packs a Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 64GB eMMC. View Deal

Samsung Chromebook 3: was $229 now just $159 @ Walmart

The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of our favorite budget machines providing enough horsepower for everyday tasks like streaming and working in the cloud. It also has a spill-resistant keyboard, which is great for accident prone users.View Deal

Acer Chromebook 11 N7: was $199.99 now $149.99 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook 11 N7 packs an 11.6" HD display, a 2.4 GHz Celeron N3060 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 314: was $372 now $192 @ Amazon

With its 15.6 HD display, up to 2.4 GHz AMD Dual-Core A4-9120C CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, the Chromebook 314 is perfect for your day to day computing. Get it now from Amazon for just $192. View Deal

Acer Chromebook R11: was $299 now $261 @ Amazon

The Acer Chromebook R11 offers versatility and an estimated 10 hour battery life, making it ideal for school, work or play. This Celeron-powered convertible has 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3000: was $355 now $249 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. And the specs are solid for the price, including a Celeron CPU, 4GB of RAM and 11.6-inch HD display.View Deal