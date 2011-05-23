Best Beach-Friendly Tech

Summer is practically here, and with the warm weather comes plenty of opportunities to catch some waves and relax at the pool. Whether you'll be catching some rays or scuba diving, make sure the tech in your beach bag is made to withstand the elements. From waterproof headphones to a GPS-enabled underwater camera, our roundup of summer gear gives beach-bound techies some peace of mind.

WaterGuard iPad 2 Case

If your iPad 2 will be accompanying you to the beach or the swimming pool this summer, don’t leave it vulnerable to splishing and splashing. Featuring a transparent waterproof material, the WaterGuard case from TrendyDigital provides the protection you need without impairing your ability to tap, type, or swipe. The WaterGuard also comes with an adjustable strap for carrying the case around your neck or shoulder. Price: $23.49 www.trendydigital.com

ToughCase for iPhone/iPod Touch

The ToughCase from Magellan is so tough that you can submerge your iPhone or iPod touch in water at a depth of one meter for up to 30 minutes. This accessory can also extend your phone’s battery life with an internal 1840mAH battery, which the company claims will double the endurance. As if that weren’t enough, the case features built-in GPS technology to improve reception and detect your location. Price: www.magellangps.com

Olympus Tough TG-810

The 14-megapixel Olympus Tough TG-810 is more than just dunkable. It can withstand depths of up to 33 feet, and it comes with four preset underwater scene modes. On land, this camera can handle drops from 6.6 feet and resist up to 220 pounds of pressure. The TG-810 also features built-in GPS to geotag your photos, HD video recording, and a 3D photo mode for those who own a 3D TV or laptop. Price: $399 www.olympusamerica.com

H2O Audio Flex All Sport Waterproof Headphones

Whether you’re jogging on the beach or enjoying a relaxing dip in the hot tub, the Flex All Sport Waterproof Headphones from H20 Audio have you covered. The headphones are 100 percent waterproof and sweat-proof, and they can survive submersion in up to 3 feet of water. To ensure a stay-put fit and better noise isolation, H20 Audio offers three sizes of ear plugs. Price: $29.99 www.h2oaudio.com

Solio Mono Charger

Sporting a compact design and compatibility with more than 3,200 devices, the Solo Mono hybrid charger packs a solar cell along with a 1000mAH lithium-ion battery, so your smart phone can get its juice from the sun. The charger comes with an Apple tip to power iPods and iPhones, along with microUSB and miniUSB connectors. In other words, this accessory is ready to power nearly any mobile gadget. Price: $59.95 www.solio.com