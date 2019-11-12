10 Best Laptop Backpacks

Whether you're a student with a new college laptop or business traveler, the best laptop backpacks have easily adjustable straps, a ventilated back and plenty of compartments, as well as water resistance. The bag also need to protect a laptop and have space for peripherals, like chargers and power adapters. But it can't be ignored that your backpack is as much a fashion statement as it is practical.

Here are the best laptop backpacks on the market. And if you're looking beyond a backpack to carry around your PC, then check out our best laptop bag page.

JanSport Right Pack Backpack

This iconic JanSport backpack comes in more colors than Skittles, plus it holds almost anything. There is a front stash pocket for school supplies, tech accessories and important documents along with a utility pocket for keeping organized. The suede leather bottom adds some visual flair while padded shoulder straps will make sure your arms don't fall off carrying heavy books.

Herschel Supply Co. Heritage Backpack

Another classic, the Herschel Supply Co. Heritage backpack has a timeless, refined design. It's also practical, featuring a slot big enough to hold a 15-inch laptop and another front pocket for smaller items, like keys, supplies or electronics. If you're not a fan the traditional black-and-brown color scheme, there are dozens of other options that are sure to fit your personality.

Nike Heritage Backpack

Elegant, classy, iconic: The Nike Heritage Backpack is the quintessential bag for Nike fans. But don't mistake the Heritage for an easy way to spread the Nike brand --- this is one well-equipped backpack. An internal laptop sleeve holds up to a 15-inch laptop and front zippered pockets are great for storing pens, pencils and electronics. The bag's shoulder straps and back panel are padded, so your body won't feel sore on your way back home from a long day of school. The Heritage also makes for a great sports bag because of its heavy-duty polyester material.

Adidas Classic 3S II

This backpack is pure class. The straight lines, clean surfaces and Adidas' iconic three-striped logo come together into one sleek looking backpack. I'm especially fond of the white and black color scheme, which reminds me of Copa Mundial, the legendary soccer cleat. Looks aside, there are plenty of reasons to buy your kid this backpack. For one,the main zippered pocket has plenty of room for folders and notebooks. Also, there is a padded sleeve that can fit up to 15-inch laptops.

Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack

For fashionistas of academia, we chose the Modoker Vintage backpack. The bag's fabric is a smart look of denim and brown leather accents, and it mixes practical features (roomy interior pockets, dedicated laptop pouch, exterior slots for beverages and umbrellas) with comfortable add-ons like honey-comb cushions on the straps and an out-facing USB port to charge a smartphone as you walk. No power device included, but you can find excellent portable chargers at our partner site, Tom's Guide.

eBags Professional Slim Junior Laptop Backpack

As one of the leading backpack retailers, eBags knows its way around a good bag. So what did it do with all that expertise? Well, it made its own backpack, of course. And what a good backpack it is. The Professional Slim Junior, at $109, is quite an investment, but one you'll be happy making. My favorite features of this attractive backpack include a 16-inch laptop sleeve, a crush-proof AC adapter garage anda really clean organizational pocket on the top front half.

Fjallraven Kanken

If you're into the latest fashion trends, then you need Fjallraven's Kanken backpack. Sporting the same iconic design since 1978, this simple, elegant bag is as practical as it is pretty. A large main compartment, front zippered space and two open side pockets give you plenty of room to store textbooks and personal items, and the backpack's Vinylon F material is dirt-resistant, water-resistant and easy to clean.

Under Armour Hustle 4.0 Backpack

Adidas and Nike might get a lot of love, but don't sleep on Under Armour. The Hustle 4.0 is one of the best backpacks, with an average of 4.7 stars after 280 user reviews. Why do people love it so much? Partly because of its unique water-resistant finish and also because of its excellent range of compartments.

North Face Recon

It's weird to call a backpack legendary, but if there's one that fits that description it would be the North Face Recon. Before you scoff at the brand for being the status symbol that it is, it's important to give credit where it's due. North Face makes excellent products ---and the Recon is a relatively affordable, high-quality bag that comes with tons of convenient features. Those include a large compartment with a padded laptop sleeve, some breathable shoulder straps and a front mesh pocket for storing smaller items.

Everki Titan Backpack

If money isn't an issue and you want the biggest, baddest backpack for your massive gaming laptop, then there's only one bag in town that will fit your needs: the Everki Titan. This backpack's exhaustive list of features starts with a checkpoint-friendly design, which makes getting through TSA as stress-free as possible. Other additions include a detached accessories pouch, high-contrast orange trim, large zipper and a media player outlet. Oh, and the Titan lives up to its name with a padded sleeve that can hold an 18.4-inch laptop.