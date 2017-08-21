Amazon Temporarily Drops Price of Its Best Tablets, Kindles

Amazon is at it again. Through August 26, the beloved e-retailer is slashing the price of its top-selling Kindles and Fire Tablets with prices starting as low as $39.99.
Although they're not as cheap as they were on Prime Day, all of them are between $10 to $30 off, which beats paying full price for each device. Below, we've rounded up the sale:
Kindle e-Readers
- Kindle e-Reader for $59.99
- Kindle Paperwhite for $99.99
- Kindle Voyage for $179.99
Fire Tablets
- Fire 7 Tablet for $39.99
- Fire HD 8 Tablet for $59.99
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $79.99
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $99.99
Travel Bundles
- Kindle for Kids Bundle for $79.99
- Kindle Essentials Bundle for $94.97
- Kindle Paperwhite Bundle for $139.97
- Kindle Paperwhite Travel Bundle for $179.96
In addition to its tablets and Kindles, Amazon is also taking up to $80 off its smart home devices like the Echo ($99.99), Tap ($99.99), and Echo Dot ($44.99). These smart home deals will expire September 4.