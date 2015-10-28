Acer Predator Tablet Makes Gaming More Immersive

Acer’s latest Android tablet will make mobile gaming more immersive than ever thanks to the addition of dual haptic feedback. The Predator 8 GT-810 (starting at $299) will be the first tablet to feature two internal vibration motors, which will allow gamers to feel the engine rumbling in a race car or direct hits in mobile games.

The Predator tablet will launch alongside an updated version of the mobile racing game Asphalt 8 (free), now optimized for the tablet’s dual motors. Gamers should expect experience simultaneous feedback representing the textures of the racetracks, rumblings, crashes and explosions. Acer also updated its EZ Note app so that it will simulate the feel of using a pencil and eraser. The feedback will vary based on how hard you press.

Asus partnered with Immersion Corporation on the tablet, incorporating TouchSense technology to control the two vibration motors in the tablet. Inside, the Predator will be powered by an Intel Atom x7 processor with Intel HD Graphics. It will blast sound from four audio speakers, and feature an 8-inch HD (1920 x 1080-pixel) screen. It will run Android, but Asus has not yet revealed which version will come preinstalled.

Acer’s website hints at a November 6 release date for the Predator, as well as its other gaming laptops and tower PCs.