Acer May Launch First Chrome OS Tablet Late April

Google's Web-based Chrome OS has always powered Chromebooks, and the operating system may soon see its debut on tablets. If a new report from ZDNet holds true, hardware mainstay Acer could unveil the first Chrome OS tablet at a special event later this month.

According to ZDNet, Acer's invite for the April 29 event reads "a touch more connected," suggesting that Acer has some type of touch-based device up its sleeve for its next reveal. The report highlights some of Acer's struggles in the PC market, noting that the manufacturer may want to shift its focus toward more mobile and cloud-based products.

Acer chief executive Jason Chen previously told ZDNet that "We need to dig ourselves out of a hole," after the company's third annual loss was reported earlier this year. A Chrome OS tablet could be a step toward reversing course, as no such product exists on the market right now.

Acer has been in on Chromebooks from the beginning. The most recent model, the Acer C720 Chromebook, earned 3.5 out of 5 stars in its review thanks to its strong battery life, glare-resistant display and inviting price tag.

This isn't the first time we've heard rumblings of a Chrome OS-based slate, as Pocketables previously mused on the possibility of Google's next Nexus 10 tablet running the operating system. Stay tuned for more news, hands-on and test results as we get them.