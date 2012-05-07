Samsung Focus 2 Lands on AT&T May 20th, Brings 4G LTE for $50

The Nokia Lumia 900 is still the premier Windows Phone you can snap up right now, but Samsung is offering a compelling alternative for bargain hunters with its just-announced Focus 2. This 4G LTE smartphone succeeds two popular predecessors from its same line of handsets, the Focus S and the Focus Flash. Offered at a mere $49.99, the Focus 2 isn't exactly as high-end as the previously released Focus S--it falls more in line with Samsung's other entry-level Windows Phone, the Focus Flash. But that doesn't mean the handset doesn't sport some rather appealing specs.

Here's a quick rundown of the Focus 2's goods: a 4-inch, 480 x 800-pixel Super AMOLED display, a 5-megapixel rear shooter that records video in 720p and a standard VGA front-facing camera. And of course, since the device operates on Windows Phone 7.5 Mango, you'll get all the attractions of the mobile OS including the slick Metro veneer and Microsoft Office and SkyDrive integration.

A few details are missing on this glowing white gadget (it's only offered in white), including the RAM and what kind of processor runs the show--but at this modest price point we don't expect to be blown away. If your interest has been piqued by these niceties thus far, prepare to grab the handset when it lands on AT&T May 20th--or hang around for more in-depth coverage when we get our hands on a unit here at CTIA.

via AT&T