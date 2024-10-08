Microsoft Surface Pro Copilot+ PC is 10% off on Prime Day — other Surface laptops are also on sale

Microsoft's Surface Pro Copilot+ PC tablet is on sale for 10% off right now, thanks to Amazon Prime Big Deal Days.

Of course, other Microsoft Surface laptops and tablets are also on sale, so if you've been holding off on buying that Microsoft computer you've had your eye on, now is the time.

The Microsoft Surface Pro with Snapdragon X Plus Copilot+ PC is just $1,079 at Amazon so that you can get Microsoft's high-end tablet at a lower price than ever. The 12-core Snapdragon X Elite edition is also on sale for just $1,903 at Amazon, which makes it a far better buy than when we reviewed it in June.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition) is also on sale for just $1,399 at Amazon. So if you've wanted to get your hands on Microsoft's latest Copilot+ laptop, you can get 13% off.

If you'd prefer steeper savings, a few older models of both the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop are on sale now. You can get the Surface Pro (9th Edition) at a 38% discount for a price of just $989 now. You can also opt for the Surface Laptop (5th Edition), on sale for $1,570, a total savings of 37%.

Check our ongoing coverage for more Amazon Prime Big Deal Days, on sale October 8 and 9.

Here are the 5 best Microsoft Surface deals

Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) with Snapdragon X Plus: $1,199 $1,079 @ Amazon This Copilot+ PC offers great Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus performance and a stunning display, making it a great choice for a productivity tablet or an entertainment system. As part of the Copilot+ program, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) has several on-device AI features like Microsoft Live Translation and CoCreate. And with the 10% off with Amazon Big Deal Days, now is the best time to go all in on Copilot+. You can pick up the same Surface Pro (11th Edition) on sale at Best Buy, but Amazon gets you an additional $20 off. Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Plus (10 Core) processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage, 13-inch touchscreen LCD.

Microsoft Surface Pro (11th Edition) with Snapdragon X Elite: $2,099 $1,903 @ Amazon We reviewed the Surface Pro (11th Edition) back at launch. While this Copilot+ PC offered great performance and a stunning display, the price was a bit too steep for us. As part of the Copilot+ program, the Surface Pro (11th Edition) comes with several on-device AI features like Microsoft Live Translation and CoCreate. Since you can save $196 now, this is the best time to grab Microsoft's high-end tablet. You can buy the same Snapdragon X Elite (12-core) configuration on sale at B&H, but Amazon offers an additional $26 in savings. Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (12-core) processor, 32GB memory, 1TB storage, 13-inch OLED display.

Microsoft Surface Laptop (7th Edition): $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon Microsoft's Surface Laptop (7th Edition) leverages a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor for strong performance. When we reviewed the Surface Laptop (7th Edition), we were impressed by its svelte design, bright display, and soft touchpad. With $200 in savings, this Copilot+ PC is a better deal than ever. Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite (12-core) processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 13.8-inch touchscreen LCD display.

Microsoft Surface Pro (9th Edition): $1,599 $989 @ Amazon If you'd rather save big than get the latest and greatest Surface Pro tablet, the powerhouse Surface Pro (9th Edition) is now on a steep discount. With a powerful Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor and 16GB of RAM, the Surface Pro 9 is a solid on-the-go entertainment solution. At a discount of over $600, this tablet is a verifiable steal. Features: Intel Core i7 12th Gen processor, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a 13-inch display.