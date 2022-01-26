Trending

You can now get Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West for cheaper than ever: Daily Deals

Massive pre-order deals are the recipe of the day!

Today's best deals are massive pre-order savings on Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Horizon Forbidden West.

The reviews are in for Arceus and the scores are sky-high. As our sister site Gamesradar states, it is a "refreshing take on the Pokémon formula." Not only that, but early previews of Horizon Forbidden West indicate this is a helluva good game to get excited about.

We've already written about getting the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West and getting the free PS5 upgrade, to save yourself some pennies. But thanks to a discount code at Currys, you can now pick it up for even cheaper — the same as Pokémon.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15

Pokémon Legends: Arceus: was £44.99 now £38.24 @ Currys with code ARCEUS15
Pokémon Legends: Arceus looks set to be the reinvigoration of the classic formula that everyone has been waiting for. And on the run-up to its launch later this month, you can get 15% off the pre-order price.

View Deal
Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4 with free PS5 upgrade): was £69 now £51 @ Currys with code ALOY15
Horizon Forbidden West is set to be one of the biggest releases of 2022 — continuing Aloy's story in this one-of-a-kind universe of robot dinosaurs. And now, thanks to the free PS5 upgrade option, you can pre-order it for £10 less than if you got the actual PS5 version.

View Deal
Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon

Elden Ring Launch Edition (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £59 now £49 @ Amazon
In our Elden Ring hands-on, we saw the game had a whole lot of promise to scratch that From Software itch, with a gorgeously realised world, stunning visuals and addictive gameplay. Pre-order it and get a tenner off the price!

View Deal
New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £189 @ Amazon
Apple's new AirPods Pro are already £50 off. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (PS5/PS4/Xbox): was £49 now £38 @ Shopto
Lego Star Wars is back in its ultimate form. It's set to release in April, but you can already save big on a pre-order! Packed to the gills with content and a drastically improved version of the arcade Lego gameplay you know and love.

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

