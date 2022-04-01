Xbox Series X stock is starting to normalise in the UK — Daily Deals

Xbox Series X stock is beginning to normalise here in the U.K. That much is clear by the fact that just as the Amazon Spring Sale begins, the big box is back in stock in a big way.

You can find out more about Amazon's big bonanza in our best Spring Sale deals piece, but this is Daily Deals and we're not just going to bring the big Bezos energy to this piece.

You can still save big on a Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-order and get a huge Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 discount too!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Xbox Series X: in stock for £449 @ Amazon

In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon

Now £150 off, this Asus VivoBook 15 is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a workhouse that will handle multi-tasking and workloads without a hitch.

Bowers & Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon

B&O's latest earbuds are fantastic with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,779 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,689, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU.

