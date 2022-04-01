Xbox Series X stock is starting to normalise in the UK — Daily Deals

By published

It's starting to get a lot easier to buy an Xbox Series X

Daily Deals
(Image credit: Future)

Xbox Series X stock is beginning to normalise here in the U.K. That much is clear by the fact that just as the Amazon Spring Sale begins, the big box is back in stock in a big way.

You can find out more about Amazon's big bonanza in our best Spring Sale deals piece, but this is Daily Deals and we're not just going to bring the big Bezos energy to this piece. 

You can still save big on a Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga pre-order and get a huge Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 discount too!

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Xbox Series X: in stock for £449 @ Amazon

Xbox Series X: in stock for £449 @ Amazon
In our Xbox Series X review, we gave a high rating of 4/5 stars for its powerful performance, ridiculously fast load times and its excellent backward compatibility. It's the Editor's Choice gaming machine. This console is in such high demand that it sells out fast.

View Deal
Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon

Asus VivoBook 15: was £699 now £549 @ Amazon
Now £150 off, this Asus VivoBook 15 is a steal when considering what it gets you. With a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this laptop is a workhouse that will handle multi-tasking and workloads without a hitch. 

View Deal
Bowers &amp; Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon

Bowers & Wilkins Beoplay EQ Wireless earbuds: was £349 now £249 @ Amazon
B&O's latest earbuds are fantastic with top tier ANC, stunning hi-fidelity sound and exceptional craftsmanship. If you need a good upper-tier pair of earbuds, these are the ones to get at £100 off!

View Deal
WWE 2K22: was £59 now £39 @ Amazon

WWE 2K22: was £59 now £39 @ Amazon
The "best wrestling game we've seen yet" just got a huge discount, courtesy of Base. If you're feeling that Wrestlemania hype, this is the game to get right now at a stunning price.

View Deal
Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £38 @ Base.com
The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love. You can get the PS5 version for the same price, but the PS4 option does come with a free next gen upgrade.

View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,779 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 (RTX 3080): was £2,343 now £1,779 @ Laptops Direct with code MEGA20
We named the Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 one of the best gaming laptops around, so getting one for its cheapest ever price is a steal. At just £1,689, this laptop has it all at a seriously impressive price: 8-Core AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 2K Quad HD (2560x1440) display, and a Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. 

View Deal

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to In-Ear Headphones
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Screen Type
Arrow
Graphics Card
Arrow
Storage Type
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 1,274 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple AirPods Pro
(White)
Our Review
1
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
View Deal
MSI GF65
Our Review
2
MSI - GF65 THIN 15.6" Gaming...
Best Buy
$999.99
View Deal
Dell G15
Our Review
3
Dell G15 Gaming Laptop - w/...
Dell
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
Our Review
4
Apple AirPods Pro True...
Target
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
5
Razer Blade 14 Gaming Laptop...
Razer
View Deal
Razer Blade 14
Our Review
6
Razer Blade 14...
Microsoft US
View Deal
Apple AirPods Pro
Our Review
7
AirPods Pro - White
Macy's
View Deal
Dell G15
Our Review
8
iDRAC9 Datacenter 15G...
Dell
View Deal
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14
(1TB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
9
Asus Black ROG x Alan Walker...
SSENSE
View Deal
Microsoft Xbox Series X
(Black)
Our Review
10
Xbox Series X
Amazon
View Deal
Load more deals
Jason England
Jason England

 Jason brings a decade of tech and gaming journalism experience to his role as a writer at Laptop Mag. He takes a particular interest in writing articles and creating videos about laptops, headphones and games. He has previously written for Kotaku, Stuff and BBC Science Focus. In his spare time, you'll find Jason looking for good dogs to pet or thinking about eating pizza if he isn't already. 