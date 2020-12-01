Wow! Dell slashes 20% off this 4K 27-inch monitor in Cyber Monday deal

The Dell S2721QS Monitor is one of the best monitors you can get on Cyber Monday. Its 4K UHD, slim bezel panel provides a crisp, immersive, edge-to-edge viewing experience.

Right now you can get the Dell S2721QS 4K UHD Monitor for $359. Normally, this 27-inch monitor retails for $449, so that's an impressive $90 in savings. It's one of the best prices we've ever seen for this 60Hz monitor.

Cyber Monday monitor deal: Dell S2721QS 4K UHD

Dell S2721QS 4K UHD Monitor: was $449 now $359 @ Dell

The Dell S2721QS 4K UHD monitor is one of the best in-home office monitors you can buy. It features a 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) LED-Lit display, 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, and FreeSync.

The Dell S2721QS is one of the best work-from-home monitors for the price. It is height adjustable and can tilt, swivel and pivot. It's only $359 at Dell.

It sports a 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160-pixel) LED display, a 60Hz refresh rate and a fast 5ms response time. With AMD FreeSync on board, this monitor ensures sharp, distortion-free, ultra-smooth graphics.

Although we didn't test this particular model, Dell computer monitors generally offer a vivid display and a sleek, attractive design. The monitor's thin bezels and modern black and silver finish will give any at-home-office a professional appearance.

The Dell S2721QS is also great for multi-monitor setups and can connect to a game console. Port-wise, the Dell S2721QS features two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, and a single audio line out port.

If you're looking for an affordable 27-inch gaming monitor, the Dell S2721QS is definitely a solid pick.

