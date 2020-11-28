Wow! Alienware curved monitor is $680 off in Black Friday deal

Are you looking for buttery-smooth gameplay and vibrant color on a massive monitor this Black Friday?

For a limited time, you can get the excellent Alienware AW3420DW curved 34-inch monitor for $849 at Dell. That's 45% in savings, which should be more than enough to invest in some sensational peripherals.

This isn't just any ordinary monitor, it's an Alienware, which means excellent brightness and color paired with an extraterrestrial design. Plus, of course, a massive curved WQHD (3440 x 1440) display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The cherry on top is the Nvidia G-Sync technology which guarantees a virtually lag-free, immersive experience.

Alienware AW3420DW curved 34-Inch monitor: Was $1,520 now $839 @ Dell

This impressive monitor has a 34-inch, 3440 x 1440-pixel panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The back of the monitor sports the new Legend design language, which translates to smooth lines and Alienware's trademark lighting set against a near-pearlescent color called "Lunar Light."View Deal

The Alienware AW3420DW is a spectacular 34-inch ultra-wide curved monitor with native Nvidia G-Sync support. The 21:9 display provides the viewers with a hyper-immersive experience while gaming and is fantastic for when you have multiple windows open due to its vast screen real estate.

With a WQHD (3440x1440) resolution, the display is crisp and detailed. The 120Hz refresh rate ensures silky-smooth gameplay and stunning realism. Because the G-Sync technology synchronizes the GPU and monitor seamlessly, there is minimal graphic distortion like tearing and artifacts on the screen.

The Alienware AW3420DW covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut (134.5% sRGB). This means that the panel delivers some shockingly vivid hues, which is precisely what you're looking for when gaming.

And, of course, don't forget the customizable RGB backlighting that is signature to Alienware's products.

