This unbeatable Prime Day deal drops the Sony WH-1000XM4 to $228

Before the recently launched Sony WH-1000XM5 hit store shelves, the Sony WH-1000XM4 was arguably considered by critics and experts to be the best noise-cancelling headphones overall.

You can buy the Sony WH-1000XM4 for only $228 (opens in new tab) on Amazon. This is 35% off the original price ($349) and a $120 discount, which marks an all-time low for these noise-cancellers. Only a fool would not consider this one of the best Prime Day headphone deals.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 ranks among the best wireless headphones for casual listening and video conferencing.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 ranks among the best wireless headphones for casual listening and video conferencing. They have a comfortable, over-ear design, powerful 40mm drivers, terrific ANC, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found its excellent sound quality complementary for all media formats, including music, movies, ebooks, podcasts, and video games. Proprietary technologies like 360 Reality Audio bring immersive 3D audio to select tracks, while Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme upscales fidelity on lo-fi recordings and LDAC codec support delivers hi-res streaming with minimal quality loss.

We’re also astounded by their impeccable noise-canceling functionality, which is some of the most effective against loud, blaring noises. Not to mention the 20-level Ambient Sound mode that opens up the soundscape to hear every peep in your vicinity. Laptop Magazine rated the Sony WH-1000XM4 4.5 out of 5 stars and cosigned them with our coveted Editor's Choice award.

When it comes to design, we prefer the WH-1000XM4’s more premium appearance than the WH-1000XM5’s eco-friendly look. A weight of 8.9 ounces puts these cans on par with the WH-1000XM3 and Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 — both weighing 9 ounces.

The WH-1000XM4’s dynamic soundstage combined with Sony’s signature bass profile and lots of customization options via the Sony Headphones Connect app give it an edge over rival Bose headphones.

