Here's $101 reasons to buy Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones this Prime Day
Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are at a stellar price
Prime Day 2023 is upon us and Sony headphones are heavily discounted right now. During the big sale, you can get Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for $248. Typically $349, that's $101 off and just $20 shy of their all-time low Black Friday price.
I've been tracking deals for over 4 years and this is one of the Prime Day headphone deals you can get. Walmartoffers this same deal.
Sony WH-1000XM4:
$349 $248 @ Amazon
Save $101 on Sony WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling wireless headphones during Prime Day. These premium over-ear style headphones feature Sony’s award-winning sound, stellar active noise cancellation (ANC), strong battery life and a plethora of useful features.
Price check: Best Buy $249
Cheaper option: Sony WH-XB910N for $118
The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best noise cancelling headphones around. Great for casual listening and video conferencing, they have a comfortable, over-ear design, powerful 40mm drivers, terrific ANC, and up to 30 hours of battery life.
In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found its excellent sound quality complementary for all media formats, including music, movies, ebooks, podcasts, and video games. Proprietary technologies like 360 Reality Audio bring immersive 3D audio to select tracks, while Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme upscales fidelity on lo-fi recordings and LDAC codec support delivers hi-res streaming with minimal quality loss.
In terms of design, we prefer the WH-1000XM4’s more premium appearance than the Sony WH-1000XM5’s eco-friendly look. The WH-1000XM4’s dynamic soundstage combined with Sony’s signature bass profile and lots of customization options via the Sony Headphones Connect app give it an edge over rival Bose headphones.
Prime Day 2023 is in full swing and we're tracking the best deals at Amazon and other retailers. Take a look at our Prime Day 2023 hub for the best discounts on today's must-have tech.
