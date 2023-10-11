Here's $101 reasons to buy Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones this Prime Day

Prime Day 2023 is upon us and Sony headphones are heavily discounted right now. During the big sale, you can get Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones for $248. Typically $349, that's $101 off and just $20 shy of their all-time low Black Friday price.

I've been tracking deals for over 4 years and this is one of the Prime Day headphone deals you can get. Walmartoffers this same deal.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are among the best noise cancelling headphones around. Great for casual listening and video conferencing, they have a comfortable, over-ear design, powerful 40mm drivers, terrific ANC, and up to 30 hours of battery life.

In our Sony WH-1000XM4 review, we found its excellent sound quality complementary for all media formats, including music, movies, ebooks, podcasts, and video games. Proprietary technologies like 360 Reality Audio bring immersive 3D audio to select tracks, while Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE) Extreme upscales fidelity on lo-fi recordings and LDAC codec support delivers hi-res streaming with minimal quality loss.

In terms of design, we prefer the WH-1000XM4’s more premium appearance than the Sony WH-1000XM5’s eco-friendly look. The WH-1000XM4’s dynamic soundstage combined with Sony’s signature bass profile and lots of customization options via the Sony Headphones Connect app give it an edge over rival Bose headphones.

