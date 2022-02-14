This RTX 3080 gaming laptop is cheaper than ever, and get Dying Light 2 for free

The headline says it all really. This MSI GP66 Leopard with 11th Gen Intel CPU and a beasty RTX 3080 GPU is down to its lowest ever price of $1,799 and you can pick up a free copy of Dying Light 2 with your purchase.

As you’ve probably seen in our review, the second entry into the Dying light series is an expansive, addictive combination of survival-horror and parkour, which looks incredible on this fully-specced system.

MSI GP66 (3080): was $2,299 now $1,799 @ Newegg with free copy of Dying Light 2

The cheapest way to get an RTX 3080 gaming laptop that we’ve seen so far. The MSI GP66 Leopard features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, the aforementioned RTX 3080 GPU, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 15.6-inch 240Hz display and, most impressively, a $500 price cut!

Of course, an RTX 3080 is a huge selling point in a time of shortages, but it's not the only thing that makes this system great. You need a good CPU, plenty of RAM and a massive amount of storage for those space-intensive games.

MSI's GP66 Leopard checks all the boxes with a 15.6-inch, 240Hz display, a 2.2-GHz Core i7-10870H CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD. This combo easily makes it one of the most powerful VR-ready gaming laptops around.

And all of this is packed into a sleek, stylish chassis with great dimensions for portability (14.09 x 10.51 x 0.9 inches, 5.3 pounds). While we haven’t gone hands-on with this one specifically, based on our review of its close sibling, the MSI GS66 Stealth , you’re certainly going to love it.

So, what are you waiting for? Not only is it an RTX 3080 laptop under $2,000, but it’s also so much cheaper and comes with a huge AAA title to show off on it.