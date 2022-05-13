This RTX 3070 gaming laptop just keeps getting cheaper and cheaper — Daily deals

The new cheapest RTX 3070 gaming laptop deal is here — pick up the MSI GF66 Katana for just £979 after a huge £420 price cut!

We've been tracking the downward trajectory of RTX 30 series laptop deals for a while now, and not even we were prepared to see an RTX 3070 series for so damn cheap.

Plus, complete the package with a Logitech G502 wireless gaming mouse for just £57, the cheapest HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor ever, and much more.

Today’s best deals: TL;DR

Today’s best deals: In more detail

MSI Katana GF66 with RTX 3070: was £1,399 now £979 @ Laptops Direct

Now £420 off, this MSI Katana GF66 is an affordable powerhouse. It packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-11800H CPU, 16GB RAM and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. For storage and transferring files, there's a speedy 512GB SSD onboard.

Logitech G502 Hero Wireless Gaming Mouse: was £129 now £57 @ Amazon

The performance of the Logitech G502 is undeniably incredible. This wireless gaming mouse has a 25K sensor, 11 programmable buttons for custom gaming and adjustable weights which allow the user to control how movement feels.

Sony Xperia 1 IV (free Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones): was £1,578 now £1,299 @ Sony

A fantastic pre-order offer on Sony's brand new smartphone banger, which features a fully optical zoom lens, alongside a gorgeous OLED display that's 50% brighter, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 3.5mm headphone jack and even space for an SD card! Plus, get a free pair of Sony's best headphones.

ElectriQ 32-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor: was £615 now £450 @ Laptops Direct

The ElectriQ 32M4K144FS may have a confusing name, but what you get is a fully-loaded 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but all this is available at the cheapest price we've ever seen for a monitor of its class!

Gotham Knights (PS5): was £69 now £59 @ Shopto.net

Following Batman's death, it is up to you and a group of fellow superheroes to protect Gotham city. This hype-fuelled action RPG has a confirmed release date of October 25 and you can get £10 off a pre-order right now.

Gotham Knights (Xbox Series): was £69 now £59 @ Shopto.net

Following Batman's death, it is up to you and a group of fellow superheroes to protect Gotham city. This hype-fuelled action RPG has a confirmed release date of October 25 and you can get £10 off a pre-order right now.

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £160 @ Amazon Germany

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Lenovo Chromebook 300E: was £249 now £134 @ Laptop Outlet with code MAY20

Save £115 on this convertible Lenovo Chromebook at Laptop Outlet. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) touchscreen display, AMD 3000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's a 128GB SSD on board for plenty of storage and like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £174 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

