This is the cheapest HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor ever — Daily deals

The headline says it all. You can snag a fantastic 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor for just £450 — the cheapest PS5/Xbox Series X display we've ever seen!

Coming from ElectriQ, this 32-inch panel packs everything you'd want to make the most of your brand spanking new console or RTX 30 series laptop: 4K resolution, HDR, a 144Hz refresh rate and fast response time.

And sure, you're not going to get advanced features like a KVM switch or USB-C port, but if you just need something that enables a 120Hz mode in all your console titles, this is the cheap beast to get.

ElectriQ 32-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor: was £615 now £450 @ Laptops Direct

The ElectriQ 32M4K144FS may have a confusing name, but what you get is a fully-loaded 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but all this is available at the cheapest price we've ever seen for a monitor of its class!

Sony Xperia 1 IV (free Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones): was £1,578 now £1,299 @ Sony

A fantastic pre-order offer on Sony's brand new smartphone banger, which features a fully optical zoom lens, alongside a gorgeous OLED display that's 50% brighter, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 3.5mm headphone jack and even space for an SD card! Plus, get a free pair of Sony's best headphones.

Gotham Knights (PS5): was £69 now £59 @ Shopto.net

Following Batman's death, it is up to you and a group of fellow superheroes to protect Gotham city. This hype-fuelled action RPG has a confirmed release date of October 25 and you can get £10 off a pre-order right now.

Gotham Knights (Xbox Series): was £69 now £59 @ Shopto.net

New AirPods Pro: was £239 now £160 @ Amazon Germany

Apple's latest AirPods Pro are officially at their lowest ever price right now. These sneakily updated earbuds bring active noise cancellation to Apple's best-selling wireless earbuds. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Qi wireless charging support. But unlike the previous gen, this brings MagSafe charging to the party.

Lenovo Chromebook 300E: was £249 now £134 @ Laptop Outlet with code MAY20

Save £115 on this convertible Lenovo Chromebook at Laptop Outlet. This laptop has an 11-inch (1366 x 468) touchscreen display, AMD 3000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and Radeon R5 graphics. There's a 128GB SSD on board for plenty of storage and like all Chromebooks, it comes with an extra 15GB of Google Drive storage and Google Perks.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga (PS4): was £49 now £34 @ Monster Shop

The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humour you know and love.

SanDisk Portable SSD (2TB): was £279 now £174 @ Amazon

The SanDisk 500GB Portable SSD is built for everyday use. It's water and dust resistant, which makes it perfect for on-the-go use. It delivers high transfer speeds of up to 520MB/s.

