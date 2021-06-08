This AirPods Pro deal is the best true wireless earbuds offer in the UK

As Apple announced a truckload of new features for AirPods at WWDC 2021 , you can now pick up a pair of AirPods Pro for an amazing price in the UK.

For a limited time, save nearly £60 on Apple’s pro-focussed earbuds and pick up a pair for just £189.97.

Apple AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was £249 now £189.97 @ Amazon UK

Now just under £60 off for a limited time, Apple's AirPods Pro picked up an Editor's Choice award from us for their stellar audio quality, comfortable fit, great noise cancellation, and seamless integration with iOS.

Check out our highly-scored AirPods Pro review and you will see why we recommend this deal! They offer an impressive sound stage with clear, balanced levels, along with awesome noise cancellation for audio playback and calls.

The design of the AirPods Pro makes for a slightly larger profile in your ears than the original AirPods. We prefer this for comfort and staying power! Plus, the H1 chip drives a strong connection from surprisingly long distances.

And now, thanks to the upcoming update announced at WWDC 2021, you can enjoy Spatial Audio, better call quality thanks to Conversation Boost, and a greatly improved Find My integration that takes a few notes from the AirTags’ playbook.

So, what are you waiting for? If you are an iOS user, there’s no better choice.