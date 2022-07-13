The Sony earbuds deal I missed out on returns for Prime Day

My Prime Day dream deal came to be with a nice price drop on Sony WF-C500 earbuds. After missing out when they first hit a record low price last season, I was hoping for the deal to return for Prime Day. Well lucky me, the deal is now back!

Amazon currently offers the Sony WF-C500 for $58 (opens in new tab) today with Prime. That's $42 off their regular price of $99.99. If you want the mint green ones that I bought, you can get them from Best Buy for the same price (opens in new tab).

These Sony earbuds first caught my eye when I spotted them in mint green — an "Only at Best Buy" color scheme. It's a perfect match for my daily driver which is a mint green Galaxy S20 FE.

Although I've been making do with the Galaxy Buds Pro, I'm determined to find earbuds that stay in my ears. I've tried other earbuds and for some reason, they have a tendency to suicide dive out of my ears when I'm on a call.

In our Sony WF-C500 review, the earbuds feature dynamic, bass-forward sound and long battery life of 10 hours. We are also fond of their 360 Reality Audio and DSEE support and charging case design.

During music playback, the WF-C500 earbuds delivered balanced sound. From hip-hop to pop to Latin jazz, there were impactful lows, detailed mids, crisp highs and punchy bass. This comes as no surprise since Sony is world renowned for its expertise in audio products. As with all Sony Bluetooth headphones, sound can be personalized using the equalizer in the free Sony Headphones Connect app.

If you're like me and still looking for earbuds that won't fall out of your ears, the Sony WF-C500s are worth a try.