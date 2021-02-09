The Flash is coming to Fortnite — check out this sick new gear

I think we all know by now that Fortnite is the most ambitious game in terms of character and IP crossovers, and now the Scarlet Speedster himself, a.k.a. The Flash, has zoomed into the battle royale.

Starting Saturday, February 13 at 7 PM ET, players will get access to The Flash outfit in the shop as well as a number of Flash-related knick-knacks.

Fortnite x The Flash: Everything included

In the shop, you'll not only find The Flash Outfit, but you'll also find a badass Speed Force Slashers PIckaxe, The Speed Force Back Bling and The Quick Bite Emote, which are all displayed in the image above.

If you just can't wait until February 13, you can participate in The Flash Cup, which takes place on February 10. It's a Duos tournament where you can play up to 10 matches in a 3-hour window. The top-performing Duos in each region will unlock The Flash Outfit and the Speed Force Back Bling before anyone else.

According to the Epic Games blog post, specific timing for each region can be found in the Compete tab in-game. Keep in mind that your account level must be level 30 or above and you need to have 2FA enabled for your account to participate. You can find the Flash Cup official rules here.

If you happen to be participating, good luck, and may the speed force be with you.