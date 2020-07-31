Surface Book 3 deal takes $200 off Microsoft's latest 2-in-1

The Surface Book 3 is Microsoft's most powerful 2-in-1 laptop. If you're looking for a hybrid device, this Surface Book 3 deal is just for you.

Currently, Best Buy has the Surface Book 3 on sale for $1,399. Normally $1,599, that's $200 off and one of the best prices we've seen for this laptop.

It's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this season.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (i5/8GB/256GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 @ Best Buy

You can save $200 on the Microsoft Surface Book 3 at Best Buy. The base model packs a 13.5-inch (3000 x 2000) touch screen PixelSense display, a 1.2 GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 256GB SSD, and Iris Plus Graphics.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 (i7/16GB/256GB): was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

If you want beefier performance, you can save $200 on the mid-tier Surface Book 3. This model packs a 13.5-inch (3000 x 2000) touch screen PixelSense display, a 1.3 GHz Core i7-1065G7 quad-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 Max-Q GPU.

The Microsoft Surface Book 3 is one of the best 13-inch laptops around.

This bast model on sale packs a 13.5-inch (3000 x 2000) touch screen PixelSense display, a 1.2 GHz Core i5-1035G7 quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

Like its predecessors, the standout feature of the Surface Book 3 is the detachable display. With the press of a key, you can detach the 13-inch panel and use it as a tablet.

Although we didn't test this exact model, in our Microsoft Surface Book 3 15-inch review, we praised its bright, high-res display, attractive looks and premium feel. We gave it a 4 out of 5 ratings for these attributes along with its comfortable keyboard.

In terms of design, the Surface Book 3 is simple, unassuming yet classy. Its matte-gray finish magnesium chassis has a subtle paper-like feel to it.

Since the Surface Book 3 also doubles as a full-blown tablet, the speakers are on the lid instead of on the deck. The dual speakers on each side of the screen produce crisp, balanced sound.

At 3.4 pounds and 12.3 x 0.9 x 9.1 inches, the Surface Book 3 is slightly heavier and thicker than the HP Envy x360 13 (2.9 pounds, 12.1 x 7.7 x 0.7 inches), Lenovo Yoga C740 (3.1 pounds, 12.7 x 8.5 x 0.7 inches) and Acer Swift 3 (12.7 x 8.6 x 0.6 inches).

For your connectivity needs, Microsoft outfitted the Surface Book 3 with two USB Type- C ports and two USB-Type A ports. There's also a microSD card reader and headphone jack onboard for must-have accessories.

There's no telling how long the Surface Book 3 deal will last so we recommend you lock in this price while you can.