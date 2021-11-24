Speedy MSI Prestige 14 Evo gets huge $300 price cut in wicked Black Friday deal

Black Friday 2021 is already churning out some of the best laptop deals around, and Newegg is adding to the list with a top deal on MSI's sought-after laptop for creators.



Right now, you can pick up the speedy MSI Prestige 14 Evo for $699 after getting a $300 price drop right on time for Black Friday. Originally priced at $1,099, the creator laptop is now well under the $1,000 price mark, making this deal an absolute steal.

MSI Prestige 14 Evo Black Friday deal

MSI Prestige 14 Evo: was $1,099 now $699 @ Newegg MSI Prestige 14 Evo: was $1,099 now $699 @ Newegg

Now $300 off, the MSI Prestige 14 Evo is one of best laptops for creators. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 2.4-GHz 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and Intel Iris Xe graphics. There's a speedy 512GB SSD inside for fast file transfers and storing large files.

The MSI Prestige 14 Evo got its funky name from its collaboration with the Intel Evo platform. As you'll find in our MSI Prestige 14 Evo review, the Intel Evo badge is well-earned.



MSI's laptop is stuffed with a beefy 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 processor and offers an impressive battery runtime of nearly 11 hours. It’s also sleek, polished and damn-near weightless; slip this device into your bag and you won’t even notice it’s there. Content creators will also appreciate the Prestige 14 Evo’s useful preinstalled software for photo and video editing.



There are plenty of ports, especially when compared with other competitors including the Dell XPS 13 and MacBook Pro. Expect two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a microSD card slot, a headset jack and a USB 2.0 Type-A port.



Content creators who need a machine with multitasking muscle will thrive with the Prestige 14 Evo, especially with a price cut this big. Grab this offer before it's gone!