Save up to £300 on Sony’s latest Xperia smartphones at Amazon

Sony’s smartphones are often overlooked, in favour of android devices from the likes of Samsung. But you really shouldn’t count them out, as they usually feature an incredible screen, good cameras and a far more hand-friendly, slim 21:9 aspect ratio.

And now, with this deep discount across the Xperia 1 II and Xperia 5 II over at Amazon , a saving of up to £300 makes them even better.

Sony Xperia 1 II: was £1,099.99 now £799 @ Amazon

The flagship of the two, Sony's Xperia 1 II sports a gorgeous 6.5-inch 4K HDR OLED display, a triple lens camera system, Snapdragon 865 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage and a IP65/68 water resistance rating. Plus, if you're a 3.5mm headphone jack lover, Sony hasn't given up on you.

Sony Xperia 5 II: was £799 now £649 @ Amazon

The premium mid tier that brings the cost down without sacrificing the essentials. Instead of 4K, you get a 6.1-inch FHD+ display at that same 21:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate, the triple camera setup remains the same, processor, battery life and RAM remain the same and storage is cut in half to 128GB.

The Sony Xperia 1 is their top of the range for now (except for the Xperia Pro , but we won’t count that two grand blower), and it’s 6.5-inch 4K OLED display with HDR and a 21:9 aspect ratio is simply breathtaking. In fact, T3 called it "the best phone in the world for watching movies."

Under the hood you’ll find a Snapdragon 865 5G SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. Round the back is a triple 12MP camera setup with tech taken from Sony’s Alpha cameras for great photography. And up top, there is a warmly welcomed headphone jack.

Powering this all day is a 4,000 mAh battery for generous stamina. The Xperia 5 takes all of these specs and makes two key compromises — storage is halved to 128GB and the display is a 6.1-inch FHD+.

And for those, you get everything else exactly the same, meaning you may be able to squeeze more battery life out of this smaller device. It’s about figuring out what you want most from a phone, and whatever you decide, Sony’s got you covered.