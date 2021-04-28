Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones now over £50 off at Amazon and Currys

When it comes to picking the best noise-cancelling headphones worth your hard-earned money, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones rank highly for their impeccable sound quality, industry-leading ANC, and premium, stylish design.

What makes them even better? A price cut of £50 or more! Right now, you can save a full £50 at Currys PC World , or save even more at Amazon while stocks last.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £349 now £299 @ Currys PC World

The cream of the crop in noise-cancelling headphones, these WH-1000XM4 headphones provide an incredibly deep and diverse sound stage, which remains uninterrupted because of powerful ANC. On top of that, Sony's lineage in headphone design shows in its fantastic premium design, the variety of customisation options, and real comfort over long listening sessions (fuelled by a generous battery life). View Deal

Sony WH-1000XM4: was £349 now £285.03 @ Amazon

We highly praised these cans in our Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones review , giving them our much-coveted Editor’s Choice award for the dynamic soundstage it provides, generously long battery life, and powerful noise cancellation.

If you’re looking to seriously upgrade your portable audio kit, ready for a summer full of getting out and seeing the world, this is a great choice.