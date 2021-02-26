Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is now $151 off — its lowest price yet!

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is an excellent Apple Watch Series 6 alternative. Right now, you can snag it for an unbeatable low price.

For a limited time, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) is on sale for $249 at Amazon. This smartwatch usually costs $400, so that's $151 in savings. It's the Galaxy Watch 3's lowest price yet and undercuts Best Buy's current price by $1. Amazon also offers the Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) for $279 ($151 off).

Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm): was $400 now $300 @ Amazon

Now $151 off, the Galaxy Watch 3 is at its best price yet. Get call, text, and other phone notifications right on your wrist. The Galaxy Watch 3 is military-grade tough, water resistant and features an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring. You can also unlock your laptop or tablet with the Galaxy Watch 3, eliminating the need for a password or PIN. The 45 mm model Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) is down to $279.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best GPS smartwatches around. It features a 41mm 360 x 360 Super AMOLED screen, 1.15-GHz Exynos 9110 dual-core CPU, Tizen OS 5.5 firmware, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi. It's also water-resistant and built to military standards.

Beyond getting call, text, and app notifications on your wrist, the Galaxy Watch 3 doubles as a fitness tracker. Incorporated into its design is an ECG sensor and advanced health monitoring to help manage your stress level and sleep better.

Just like the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch 3 can unlock your laptop or tablet. With the simple twist of its bezel, you'll have access to your device with having to type in a password or PIN. This nifty function can be enabled using the Samsung Flow app, available as a free download in Samsung Galaxy Apps, Google Play Store, and Microsoft Store.

So if you're bargain shopping for a smartwatch to add to your arsenal of gadgets, the Galaxy Watch 3 is a wise choice.