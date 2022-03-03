Samsung Odyssey G7 falls to $571 in rare gaming monitor deal

By published

Save $129 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 curved monitor

Samsung Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor
(Image credit: Samsung )

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is among best curved monitors to buy. If you seriously want to level up your PC gaming experience, here's a deal for you. 

Right now, you can get the 27-inch Samsung Odyssey G7 for $570 at Amazon. Normally, you'd expect to pay $699 for it, so that's $128 in savings. It's one of the lowest prices we've seen for this 27-inch curved gaming monitor. 

In fact, it's one of the best gaming monitor deals of the season. By comparison, it undercuts Samsung's direct price by $20.

Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $570 @ Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G7 Curved Gaming Monitor: was $699 now $570 @ Amazon
For a limited time, save $129 on the Samsung Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. This 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED display has a 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultra-fast 1ms response time.

View Deal

Samsung's Odyssey G7 curved gaming monitor is engineered to deliver immersive gaming performance. It packs a 27-inch 2,560 x 1400-pixel resolution QLED panel, 1000R curvature, Max 240Hz refresh rate, and ultrafast 1ms response time. It also supports HDR and is FreeSync and G-Sync compatible for life-like, smooth, lag-free gaming and video streaming.

Though we didn't test this monitor, Odyssey G7 reviews on Amazon average 4 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers praise its hassle-free set up, curved design, rich colors and low latency. One owner describes it as the best monitor they've ever used. 

For your connectivity needs, the Odyssey G7 offers plenty of options. You get an HDMI 2.0 port, two Display Ports, two USB ports, and a headphone jack. 

If you're looking for an awesome gaming monitor for your laptop, PS5 or Xbox Series console, the Odyssey G7 is worth the splurge. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  