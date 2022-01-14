Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 leak leaves nothing to the imagination — check out the specs, price and renders

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, the next star of the Android flagship tablet market, is already getting its secrets spilled out into the public — and the gossip is juicy.

WinFuture, a German tech platform with a decent track record when it comes to leaks, unleashed a cornucopia of information regarding the Galaxy Tab S7's successor. We've got the scoop on specs, renders and even pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 specs

According to WinFuture's leak, Samsung is set to launch three tiers with the upcoming Galaxy Tab S8 line: S8, S8+ and S8 Ultra.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Galaxy Tab S8 (front) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Galaxy Tab S8 (rear)

The S8 is the entry-level tablet with the smallest footprint. It's equipped with an 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the upper-tier tablets, the S8 doesn't have an OLED panel. WinFuture also added that the S8 has the smallest battery (8,000 mAh) due to its tiny form factor.



The mid-tier tablet, the Galaxy Tab S8+, sports a 12.7-inch, 2800 x 1752-pixel Super AMOLED display. It also features a 120Hz refresh rate. Its battery is larger than the S8 with a 10,090 mAh cell.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (rear) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: WinFuture) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (front)

The big shot of the new Galaxy Tab S series line, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, comes with a swanky, 14.6-inch, 2960 x 1848-pixel, Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It's reportedly the only tablet protected with Corning Gorilla Glass 5. As per WinFuture, another unique feature of the S8 Ultra is a notched design. It also comes with a 11,200 mAh battery pack.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra offers 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM or 128GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. The lower-tier tablets only offer 8GB of RAM and two storage variants: 128GB and 256GB.

All models are packed with the eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. They also come with a rear, dual-camera setup: a 13-megapixel wide camera (f/2.0) and a 6-megapixel ultra-wide lens (f/2.2). The selfie camera is 12 megapixels with an aperture of f/2.4. The S8+ and the S8 Ultra tablets reportedly have additional selfie cameras (i.e. dual, 12-megapixel front-facing lenses).

Connectivity features include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, optional 5G and a USB-C port. All models come with a fingerprint and face scanner for security.

WinFuture says it's still a bit iffy on the Galaxy Tab S8 line's pricing, but they suspect that the lowest tier will hover at around $800. The S8+ and S8 Ultra may have price ranges of around $1000 to $1,255 and $1187 to $1380, respectively.

The leak revealed that Samsung plans to unveil the Galaxy Tab S8 shortly before Mobile World Congress, which kicks off at the end of February.

As always, keep your grain of salt handy when it comes to leaks. We won't know for sure about specs, pricing and launch dates until we get an official announcement from Samsung.

Bookmark our oft-updated Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 rumor hub to keep abreast of all the new scuttlebutt.