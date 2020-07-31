Samsung Galaxy Buds Live official renders leak — revealing this crucial feature

Previous leaks have given us a solid look at Samsung's forthcoming Galaxy Buds Live wireless earbuds and a recent leak from Samsung's own app gave us some further insight into the specs for the curious bean-shaped headphones. But despite multiple leaks, we had only seen the earbuds from a couple of angles...until now.

The most recent leak from Ishan Agarwal on Twitter gives a look at every nook and cranny of the Galaxy Buds Live in presumably the same "Mystic Black" and "Mystic Bronze" colorways leaked for the Galaxy Tab S7. The renders answer one of our nagging questions of how exactly that odd shape would create a proper seal in your ear (via T3).

The answer is not unexpected, although it wasn't apparent from previously leaked images: there are small "wing tips," as Agarwal calls them, on the top interior of the earbuds, which will then create a proper seal once the earbud is seated in your ear.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal/@ishanagarwal24)

This should result in solid passive noise-canceling and, working in concert with the active noise-cancelling that has been seemingly confirmed by the recent leak from Samsung's own Galaxy Buds app, these earbuds are shaping up nicely. Particularly if the expected retail price of $169 proves correct, these earbuds will be a strong competitor for the likes of the Apple AirPods Pro at $249.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live (or BEANS) in Mystic Black & Bronze full official renders from all angles.These renders show us that wing tips which is how they will be able to fit well inside your ears. Looks cute, honestly. With ANC. Thoughts?#Samsung #GalaxyBudsLive #Unpacked pic.twitter.com/eul5EyAvk0July 29, 2020

Some other features that were outed by Samsung's app in the previous leak include 12mm drivers and three mics in each earbud with an always-on mic and Bixby Voice support, battery status indicators for the earbuds and case, wireless charging support for the case and a "Find my Earbuds" feature.

We probably don't much longer to wait before we get an official look at the Galaxy Buds Live as they are expected to be unveiled at Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event coming up on August 5.