Samsung Cyber Monday deals 2021: Laptops, phones, tablets, headphones and more

It's the day after Black Friday, but there are still deals to be had before Cyber Monday.

We expect Samsung Cyber Monday deals to offer the same impressive discounts we saw on Black Friday.

There are plenty of Samsung Black Friday weekend deals to be had on Galaxy Book, Galaxy Tab and Galaxy phones as well as Galaxy Buds and Galaxy Watch.

We're currently seeing solid discounts on just about everything in the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem.

The post-Black Friday deals we've seen so far feature a plethora of Samsung TV deals, so if you want to save on your next investment, you've come to the right place.

Our handy Samsung post-Black Friday deals list with help put money back in your pocket.

From notebooks to wearables, here are the best Samsung Black Friday deals you can stull get.

Galaxy Book

Samsung Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Book Go: was $349 now $249 @ Amazon

Now $100 off, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go is at its lowest price ever. Its Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 CPU provides responsive, instant-on performance that runs without a fan — for a lightweight device that’s fast and quiet. In our Galaxy Book Go review, we gave it a 3/5 star rating and liked its great battery life, speakers and keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Book Pro: was $1,099 now $799 @ Amazon

This Samsung Cyber Monday worthy deal takes $350 off the 15.6-inch Galaxy Book Pro, which drops it to an all-time low price. The thin and lightweight Galaxy Book Pro is a solid MacBook and Dell XPS alternative. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch AMOLED display, 2.4-GHz Intel Core i5-1135G7 4-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics and a 512GB SSD. With a rated battery life of 20 hours, the Galaxy Book Pro is solid choice if you're looking for a powerful and reliable PC.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $579 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: was $999 now $579 @ Amazon

Save $420 on the Galaxy Chromebook on Amazon right now. It features a 4K (3840 x 2160) OLED display razor-thin, aluminum design and built-in S Pen. Under the hood, it houses a 1.6-GHz Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $136 @ Amazon Samsung Chromebook 4: was $229 now $136 @ Amazon

Now $94 off, the 2021 Samsung Chromebook 4 is one of the best budget laptops to buy. It's a great option if you want a secondary PC or a kid's first laptop and don't want to spend a fortune. This laptop packs an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768-pixel) display, Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurb): was $99 now $79 Samsung Chromebook 4 (refurb): was $99 now $79

The Samsung Chromebook 4 is a very good budget laptop with snappy performance and long battery life. Even if it's refurbished, $79 for a laptop is a killer deal. It comes with an Intel Celeron CPU, 32GB of eMMC storage, and 4GB of RAM.

Galaxy Tab

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus : was $849 now $549 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $549 @ Samsung

For a limited time, save $300 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $349 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $349 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the excellent Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi tablet. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite: was $159 now $119 @ Amazon

The new Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is $30 off at Amazon. Light and portable, it features an 8.7-inch (1340 x 800) TFT touchscreen, 2.3-GHz MediaTek MT8768N 8-core processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage. With its durable metal frame and powerful performance, it's a tablet the whole family can share.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE: was $529 now $429 @ Amazon

Now $65 off, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is one of the best tablets to buy. In our Galaxy Tab S7 FE review, we praise its gorgeous display, premium design and impressive 13+ hour battery life. The tablet in this deal features a 12.4-inch (2560 × 1600) TFT display, 1.8-GHz Snapdragon 750G 8-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. Walmart has it for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499 @ Amazon

The 128GB base model Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi tablet is $151 off on Amazon for a limited time. The Galaxy Tab S7 has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, a snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and it comes with an S Pen.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $699 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $699 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $100 off the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the 12.4-inch Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional).

PC & TV Monitors

Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs: up to $1,700 off @ Samsung Samsung Neo QLED 4K TVs: up to $1,700 off @ Samsung

Samsung continues to slash prices on its best TV monitors. Save big on Samsung's best-in-class QLED 4K Smart TV model starting from $949.

Samsung 65-inch Q900NA Series QLED 8K Smart TV: was $4,499 now $3,299 @ Samsung Samsung 65-inch Q900NA Series QLED 8K Smart TV: was $4,499 now $3,299 @ Samsung

This standout Samsung TV deal knocks $1200 off this 65-inch Samsung 8K TV. With its groundbreaking infinity bezel design, intuitive Smart TV features, and lifelike resolution, this is more than just a screen; it’s an immersive viewing experience. Best Buy has it for the same price.

QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $1,699 @ Samsung Samsung 75-inch Q80A QLED 4K Smart TV: was $2,699 now $1,699 @ Samsung

This epic TV deal knocks $1,000 off the 75-inch Samsung Q80A 4K Smart TV. With Quantum Dot technology you can get 100% color volume. The TV's in-screen LED Direct Full Array produces deep blacks and pure whites. All the while, up-firing speakers deliver enveloping 3D sound. Amazon has it for the same price.

Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV: was $10,999 now $6,049 @ Best Buy Samsung 85-inch Q950TS QLED 8K UHD Smart TV: was $10,999 now $6,049 @ Best Buy

This 85-inch Samsung QLED TV gets a massive discount of $4,950 in this TV deal from Best Buy. Prepare to be impressed by its ultra-high image quality. Quantum LED technology provides vivid, lifelike imagery, and the Infinity bezel design ensures virtually the whole front of your television is a screen. What's more, Object Tracking Sound + technology delivers immersive sound.

Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $327 @ Amazon Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor: was $429 now $327 @ Amazon

Amazon is knocking $64 off the Samsung SJ55W 34-inch Ultra WQHD Monitor. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio and (3,440 x 1,440) display for razor-sharp images and immersive viewing. Picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture lets you view sources side by size or resize sources up to 25%, respectively. Quantities are low, so act fast to optimize your productivity and entertainment for less.

Samsung 49-Inch: was $1,999 now $949 @ Walmart Samsung 49-Inch: was $1,999 now $949 @ Walmart

The 49-inch, curved Samsung monitor in this Prime Day deal is a dazzling discount gamers don't want to miss. The QLED, 5120 x 1440-pixel display sports a 120Hz refresh rate and AMD Freesync technology to dodge screen tearing and promote smooth, fluid gameplay sessions.

Galaxy Buds

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $119 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds 2: was $149 now $119 @ Samsung

Save $30 on the excellent Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at Samsung. If you various color options, power and comfort are important to you, the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are a solid buy. Amazon has them for the same price.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro: was $199 now $149 @ Samsung

Samsung is slashing $50 off the Samsung Galaxy Pro true wireless earbuds. Design-wise, the Galaxy Buds Pro are a mashup of the Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds Plus. They feature active noise-cancellation, IPX7 water-resistance and touch controls. Boasting a comfortable design and studio sound quality, the Galaxy Buds Pro among the industry's best headphones. .



Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently $64 off on Amazon. These truly wireless earbuds pack balance, spacious audio and extra-long battery life into a bean-shaped ergonomic design. Samsung has them for the same price.

Galaxy Phones

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,200 now $1,120 @ Amazon Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra: was $1,200 now $1,120 @ Amazon

At $80 off, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G is back at its lowest price ever. It packs everything we love about the Galaxy S21 into a bigger body. It bumps you up to a 6.8-inch, 12GB of RAM, and a high capacity 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: was $1,199 now $1,099 + free Chromebook 4 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G: was $1,199 now $1,099 + free Chromebook 4 @ Samsung

Save $100 on an unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra and get a free Samsung Chromebook 4. It has a 6.9-inch 3088 x 1440-pixel Super AMOLED 2X Infinity-O display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It uses a versatile triple camera array like the Note 20, but swaps in a massive 108MP wide-angle lens and laser autofocus while dropping the telephoto to 12MP. This is one of the best phone deals of the season.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Unlocked: was $1,049 now up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Unlocked: was $1,049 now up to $600 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Samsung continues to offer up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with trade-in. It features a 6.7 inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) main screen at 120Hz and a 1.9 inch Super AMOLED (260 x 512) cover screen. It houses Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 octa-core CPU coupled, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked: up to $774 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked: up to $774 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Get up to $900 in instant trade-in credits when you buy the Editor's Choice, Galaxy Z Fold 3 5G Unlocked from Samsung. We rate it 4 out of 5 stars for its unique, useful design, vivid display, stellar camera array, and IPX8 water resistance. Specs-wise, it packs a 6.2-inch (2,268 x 832) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED cover display and 7.6-inch (2,208 x 1,768) 120Hz Adaptive Super AMOLED internal screen. Powering the device is Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor CPU couple with 12GB of RAM. For your storage needs, there's 256GB of storage on board.



Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Unlocked: was $1,249 now up to $649 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Unlocked: was $1,249 now up to $649 off w/ trade-in @ Samsung

Save over $600 off the Galaxy S21 at Samsung. It packs everything we love about the Galaxy S21 into a bigger body. It bumps you up to a 6.8-inch display, 12GB of RAM, and a high capacity 5,000mAh battery. Content creators will benefit from the S21 Ultra's pro-grade camera which captures 108MP photos and records 8K video.

Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch (44mm): was $279 now $194 @ Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch (44mm): was $279 now $194 @ Samsung

Save $50 on the Galaxy Watch 4 in this Samsung deal. The Galaxy Watch 4 ports a sleek and lightweight customizable design to complement your style. What's more, it's packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching and real-time ECG monitoring.

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm (GPS/LTE): was $379 now $329 @ Amazon Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm (GPS/LTE): was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

Now $51 off, the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is one of the best smartwatches to buy. With built-in GPS and LTE support, Samsung's new smartwatch keeps you connected with calls and texts on the fly. It sports a sleek and lightweight customizable design to complement your style. What's more, it's feature-packed with wellness functions like advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, advanced run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.