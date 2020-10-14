Prime Day Deal: 60% off the JBL Tune 120TWS earbuds

Currently listed at $39, the JBL Tune 120TWS is 60% off of its original MSRP ($100), and available in three different colors: Black, White, and Blue. It’s a killer deal that won’t break the bank and is one of our favorite Prime Day Headphones deals

You’re going to discover hundreds of Prime Day deals on wireless earbuds, but this one might be the most enticing of the batch. The JBL Tune 120TWS has received a massive markdown for Amazon Prime Day, but only for a limited time.

The Tune 120TWS is an under-the-radar model in the wireless earbuds category that is ideal for those who enjoy bass-forward sound at a much more reasonable price than the AirPods.

The Tune 120TWS is an under-the-radar model in the wireless earbuds category that is ideal for those who enjoy bass-forward sound at a much more reasonable price than the AirPods.

Reviewers have praised the earbuds for their level of clarity and depth, along with their versatile performance. JBL even programmed each bud with multiple commands and tri-digital assistant support (e.g. Siri, Google Assistant, and Bixby).

The Tune 120TWS doesn’t hold back on the low end, producing full and powerful bass worthy of a higher price point. You’ll get plenty of kick from hip-hop songs, as well as some surprisingly clear highs on orchestral recordings. Movies and podcasts sound great too.

Battery life won’t blow you away, but it’s more than any AirPods models deliver, giving you up to 6 hours on a single charge. The accompanying charging case holds an extra 12 hours to power the buds on the go, which equates to two additional charges. Quick-charging is available and will get you 1 hour of playtime on a 15-minute charge.

Comfort may be the Tune 120TWS’ unsung feature, providing a pleasant and secure fit to hear music for long stretches without experiencing fatigue. The silicone gel tips do an excellent job of forming a tight seal to keep ambient sound from entering the soundstage and keep the buds stabilized on your ears.

