Prime Day 2022 docking station deals: What to expect

Here are the best Prime Day docking station deals to expect this year

Prime Day 2022 docking station deals
Looking to expand your laptop's capabilities? The best Prime Day docking station deals are here to transform your laptop into a portable powerhouse with steep discounts.

Kicking off on July 12 at 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST, Prime Day 2022 is gearing up to deliver big discounts on a lot of the most popular docking stations around. For those in need of a more portable dock, you'll be sure to find a number of USB-C hubs worth picking up, too. 

Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial (opens in new tab)
Prime Day offers exclusive member-only discounts for Prime members. If you're not a Prime member, be sure to sign up for an Amazon free 30-day trial to shop Prime Day 2022 deals.

Many of the best docking stations, including the brilliant Plugable USB-C Triple 4K Display Docking Station, already see a number of big discounts throughout the year. However, bargain hunters can expect to see tons of even steeper discounts on all manner of docks. Whether you're in need of a few extra USB-A ports for your MacBook or require more HDMI or DisplayPort options,  Amazon's annual shopping extravaganza is your best bet.

We'll be rounding up the best Prime Day docking station deals during the sale right here. However, if you're looking for a dock right now, here are a few Prime Day-worthy docking station and USB-C hub deals you can shop for right now.

Plugable UD-ULTC4K USB-C triple 4K display docking station: was $394.99 now $279 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Plugable's upgraded UD-ULTC4K triple 4K display docking station offers a selection of upgrades compared to its previous model, including four USB-A 3.0 ports, 100W charging, along with six DisplayPort and HDMI inputs. 

Targus USB-C to 4-Port USB-A Hub: was £32 now £29 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Sometimes, all we need is a few extra USB-A ports on our laptops to connect extra peripherals like a mouse or keyboard. With Targus' USB-C hub, you'll get four extra USB-A ports for just under £30 — all in a compact design. 

Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub: was £40 now £36.99 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
A blend between the portability of a USB-C Hub and the pass-through power of a docking station, this Anker 7-in-1 USB-C Hub brings an HDMI port, SD card readers, USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and the ability to charge your laptop with 85W power. Not bad for under £40.

