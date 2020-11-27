OMG! Free AirPods Pro with iPhone 12 purchase in this epic Black Friday deal

This AirPods Pro Black Friday deal will blow your mind! With the purchase of an iPhone 12 device and plan at Visible, you can snag a free — yes, you read correctly — free AirPods Pro (a $249 value). How sweet is that?

This spectacular Black Friday deal applies to any device within the iPhone 12 family, including the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. The iPhone 12 mini, the cheapest of the four, is only $744 — and yes, as mentioned, it'll come with a free pair of AirPods Pro. Wowzers!

This Black Friday iPhone 12 deal is bonkers! The AirPods Pro, typically a $249 value, is now complimentary with the purchase of any iPhone 12 device and plan at Visible. The AirPods Pro earned an Editor's Choice award on our site for its decent noise cancellation, sweat resistance, comfortable fit and enhanced sound quality. All the iPhone 12s we reviewed earned, at least, a four-out-of-five star rating for their industry-leading performance.

View Deal

In order to qualify, you'll need to, as mentioned, purchase an iPhone 12 device and transfer an existing phone number from another carrier to Visible. Once you receive your SIM card, insert it into your phone and activate your service, you'll receive an email to redeem your complimentary pair of AirPods Pro.

The AirPods Pro are in-ear earphones that have taken over the audiophile market my storm. When we reviewed the AirPods Pro, we labeled it as one of the best noise-cancelling headphones ever. It offers clear and balanced sound, extreme comfort, seamless pairing, decent noise cancellation and sweat resistance.

This free AirPods Pro Black Friday deal is fair game for any one of the four iPhone 12 devices, including the iPhone 12 mini, the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max. All four phones are performance beasts — they're outfitted with the world's fastest smartphone processor, the A14 bionic chip. They also feature the world's most durable smartphone screen known as the Ceramic Shield display. Each iPhone 12 device sports a Super Retina XDR display that makes colors pop!

The iPhone 12 mini, starting at $744 at Visible, is the most compact and portable of all the iPhone 12 devices with its 5.4-inch display. It is also surprisingly powerful, besting the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max on the Geekbench 5 overall performance test. It also packs a three-camera array with 12MP lenses.

The iPhone 12, starting at $840, packs the same three-camera array as the mini (front-facing, wide and ultrawide lenses), but it is larger with a 6.1-inch display. The iPhone 12 Pro (starting at $1,008) has the same display as the standard iPhone 12, but it adds a telephoto lens and a LiDAR scanner to its camera setup.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, featuring the same camera setup as the iPhone 12 Pro, has the largest display of the bunch (6.9 inches). According to our testing, the Pro Max also offers the longest battery life with a runtime of almost 11 hours. It starts at $1,104.

With Apple no longer shipping its smartphones with chargers and earbuds, this Black Friday deal is an excellent way to accompany your iPhone 12 with a brand spankin' new pair of AirPods Pro.

Black Friday is here and we’re seeing tons of fantastic deals on today’s top mobile tech. Be sure to check our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.