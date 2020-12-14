Oculus Rift S PC-powered VR headset gets $100 price cut

The Oculus Rift S is the best affordable VR headset money can buy. This holiday season, this PC-Powered VR gaming kit is on sale for an all-time low price.

For a limited time, you can get the Oculus Rift S VR Headset for $299 at Best Buy. Normally, this VR kit retails for $399, so that's $100 in savings. It's the lowest price we've ever seen for this VR gaming headset and one of the best gaming deals of the season. Walmart offers the same deal. You can also buy it directly from Oculus for the same price.

As an alternative, the HTC Vive Cosmos Elite VR headset is on sale for $799 ($100 off) at Newegg if you can afford to splurge.

Oculus Rift S deal

In our Oculus Rift S review, we were impressed by its smart, comfortable design, and sharp, gorgeous display. We also liked its wide selection of games and apps and gave it an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

Setting up the Oculus Rift S is simple which makes it great for beginners. You simply install the Oculus app and connect your Mini DisplayPort and USB Type-A cables to your laptop. Once you're done with set up, Oculus will boot up one of its tutorials: Oculus First Steps.

The Oculus Rift S has an awesome selection of games and apps including AAA titles like Ubisoft's Space Junkies and Valve's Half-Life: Alyx. Standout virtual reality games like Vader Immortal let you experience epic lightsaber battles, while Marvel Powers United VR lets you become your favorite superheroes.

At 1.2 pounds and measuring 10.8 x 3.7 x 5.2 inches, the Rift S is relatively light and slim. It's slightly lighter than the HTC Vive Cosmos (1.5 pounds, 7.5 x 4.6 x 5.6 inches).

If you're looking for a PC-powered VR headset on a budget, the Oculus Rift S is a great complement to any of today's best VR-ready laptops.

This Oculus deal ends December 24.

The minimum system requirements for the Oculus S Rift are: