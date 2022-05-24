Nintendo's blue Switch Lite hits $185 deal price

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the best game console for anyone who prefers handheld-only gaming. Thanks to early Memorial Day sales, you can treat yourself or someone special to a Switch console for less.

Right now, you can get the Nintendo Switch Lite (Blue) for $184.99 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Typically, it retails for $200, so that's $15 in savings and the lowest price we've seen for the blue Switch Lite ever.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently $15 off at Amazon. Compact and lightweight with a sleek, unibody design, the Switch Lite is great for handheld gaming anywhere.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the handheld-only version of the standard Nintendo Switch and Switch OLED. With its sleek, unibody design, it's smaller and lighter than its siblings.

Unlike the other Switch consoles which have detachable Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has fully integrated controls and a built-in D-pad. It's outfitted with 32GB of Switch game storage which is expandable up to 2TB via microSD.

Although we didn't test this unit, Switch Lite reviews from satisfied customers give it a perfect rating of 5 out of 5 stars. Proud Switch Lite owners praise its amazing battery life, lightweight design and the blue variant is reminiscent of the blue Game Boy Advance. I own a Switch Lite and love its colorful, immersive display and convenient portability.

Nintendo Switch Lite deals are rare, so we recommend you grab it now while you still can.