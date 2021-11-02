Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2021

It's the first week of November and early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are everywhere. Several retailers currently offer holiday discounts on all things Nintendo Switch.

Given the rarity of discounts on Nintendo Switch consoles, most of the deals are on games and accessories. And while Nintendo Switch consoles are not nearly as impossible to find as they were last year — restocks sell out fast.

Due to wild popularity, finding a Switch console in stock on Black Friday might not be so easy. So if you see one in stock within the coming weeks, we recommend you grab it while you can.

Priced at $349, the new Nintendo Switch OLED sports a PS5-like white finish with matching white Joy-Cons. If you prefer a low-profile design, there's also a black version with Blue and Red Joy-Cons.

Besides a vibrant 7-inch OLED display, the newest Switch features enhanced audio, 64GB of storage and a redesigned wide adjustable stand.

The classic Nintendo Switch alone retails for $299 and has three play modes: TV, tabletop, and handheld. This system is available in two variants — neon blue & red or gray Joy-Cons.

The Nintendo Switch Lite handheld-only console is priced at $199 and is smaller and lighter than the original Switch. What's more, the Switch Lite comes in a range of color options including coral, gray, turquoise, and yellow.

Black Friday 2021 is approaching and we're rounding up the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals below. Be sure to also bookmark our Black Friday 2021 deals hub for the best holiday discounts.

In the meantime, here are the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals happening now

Nintendo Switch Consoles

Nintendo Switch OLED Model: $349 @ Nintendo

Finding the Switch OLED in stock is a deal in itself nowadays. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.

Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Console: $299 @ Best Buy

The Animal Crossing-themed Nintendo Switch Animal Crossing Special Edition console is currently in stock at Best Buy. Walmart also has it in stock.

Nintendo Switch Console: $299 @ Best Buy

Best Buy has the classic Nintendo Switch console back in stock for $299. That's the list price, but they're the only retailer offering that price right now. (If it sells out, check back later for restocks).

Nintendo Switch Lite Console: $199 @ Best Buy

Check for Nintendo Switch Lite restocks for $199 at Best Buy. We expect the stock to sell out fast, so we recommend you grab one while you still can.

Nintendo Switch Games

Immortals Fenyx Rising: was $59 now $19 @ Amazon

At $40 off, Immortals Fenyx Rising is at its lowest price yet. Immortals Fenyx Rising comes from the creators of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. We reviewed the PC version of this game and liked its fluid combat system, excellent puzzles and solid exploration. Best Buy has it for the same price with a Black Friday price guarantee.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin: was $59 now $44 @ GameStop

Save $15 on Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin at GameStop. This latest installment of the wildly popular game series has an immersive storyline, charming characters and challenging quests. For RPG and Monster Hunter fans alike, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is a must-buy adventure game.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: was $59 now $49 @ Walmart

For a limited time, save $10 on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. This updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword offers immersive swordplay. Newly added button controls let you switch between button inputs and motion controls. Add this physical copy to your game collection for its lowest price yet.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

This Nintendo Switch game deal from Amazon takes $20 off Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games. You get to compete in action-packed classic sports games like track and field and four brand new events to Tokyo 2020 — skateboarding, karate, surfing, and sport climbing.

Nintendo Switch Accessories

PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch: was $44 now $38 @ Walmart

The PowerA wireless controller for Switch is a cheaper alternative to the pricier Nintendo Switch Pro controller. It features Bluetooth technology, an ergonomic design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons. Amazon mirrors this deal.

SanDisk 128GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $34 now $19 @ Amazon

This SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch adds up to 128GB of additional space to your Switch console. High-speed transfer rates up to 100MB/s ensure fast game loads. Best Buy also offers this deal.

SanDisk 256GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card :was $99 now $55 @ Best Buy

Save $45 on this officially licensed 256GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch. It delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for faster game transferring.

SanDisk 400GB Nintendo Switch Memory Card: was $179 now $99 @ Best Buy

This 400GB SanDisk MicroSD card for Nintendo Switch offers high-capacity storage for games. Now $120 off, this high-speed memory card delivers incredible read and write speeds of 100MB/s and 90MB/s, respectively for fast file transfers.