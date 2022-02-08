Next MacBook Pro to 'launch in early March,' report claims

The next Apple event is expected to take place on March 8, and while the iPhone SE 2022 and a new iPad Air 5 are tipped to make an appearance, the Cupertino tech giant may also have a new 13-inch MacBook Pro up its sleeve.



According to a Digitimes report (via sister site iMore), industry sources indicate a new MacBook Pro "is set for launch in early March." Apparently, production lines have been running throughout the Lunar New Year holiday period, which lines up with Apple's rumored spring launch event.

As previously reported, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes at least one new Mac model is expected to arrive this spring. This may be a new Mac mini with M1 Pro or M1 Max chips, but the Digitimes report suggests it may be a new MacBook Pro instead. If true, we could see the launch of the rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chip. However, let it be known that the Taiwan-based business analysis outlet has a bumpy track record.



Gurman also claims we can expect the "widest array of new hardware" from Apple in 2022, including several Macs with M2 chips set to be announced. This includes a revamped MacBook Air, an iMac, a Mac mini and an entry-level MacBook Pro. With this in mind, there's reason to believe the next Pro model will arrive sooner rather than later.



The entry-level MacBook Pro is expected to lose the Touch Bar like last year's MacBook Pro 14 and MacBook Pro 16, and will be equipped with the rumored M2 chip. With an entry-level model expected to arrive, the next MacBook Pro could bring improved processing power than its predecessor, but with a cheaper price tag than the MacBook Pro 14. However, Gurman also states it will sport "lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED."



Keep in mind that Apple has yet to officially announce any of these new models, so take this in with a pinch of salt. Stay tuned for further updates, and in the meantime, find out the best Macbook for you.