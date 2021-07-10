Trending

New MacBook Air leak reveals CPU — and no, it's not the M1X

The rumored colorful MacBook Air may arrive in 2022

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are rumored to be fast approaching to the delight of impatient Apple fans, but scuttlebutt about redesigned MacBook Air reveals that it will require a little more waiting.

According to Twitter leaker Dylan (@dylandkt), the next-generation MacBook Air will be released sometime during the first half of 2022. It will reportedly be packed with Apple's updated silicon chip: M2.

14-inch MacBook Pro 2021 release date may be drawing near

The Twitter leaker clarified that the M2 chip is not to be confused with the M1X processor, which will be purportedly featured inside the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Dylan's MacBook Air tip substantiates Bloomberg's report early this year that claimed that the redesigned MacBook Air will be released long after the MacBook Pros.

In March, we reported that Ming-Chi Kuo also foresaw a 2022 release date for the MacBook Air, claiming that its display would feature the same mini LED technology as the iPad Pro.

The new MacBook Air will reportedly offer an array of colorful variants, similar to the new iMac line that was revealed at Apple's Spring Loaded event. As we mentioned in early May, popular leaker Jon Prosser announced that an Apple insider spilled the beans about the new colorful MacBook Air line. The source also gushed about a pale-blue prototype they spotted.

MacBook Air 2021 Fan-Made Concept

MacBook Air 2021 concept (Image credit: Ian Zelbo)

As usual, keep your grain of salt handy. We won't know for sure if Dylan and Jon Prosser's MacBook Air forecasts are accurate until we get an official announcement from Apple.

Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!