New AirPods Pro drop to $169 — don't miss this awesome deal!

The AirPods Pro 2 or "new Apple AirPods" are among the best wireless earbuds on the market and right now you can get them for one of their lowest prices ever.

The AirPods Pro 2 are available at Amazon with a price of just $169, an amazing price that is just $10 shy of its lowest ever and they are available to ship immediately.

If you are in the market for some high-end wireless earbuds for yourself or as a gift for the holidays then you won't want to miss this deal.

AirPods Pro deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Amazon

Amazon is slashing $80 off the AirPods Pro for a limited time. The AirPods Pro 2nd generation delivers the same awesome active noise cancellation as their predecessors while adding support for MagSafe charging. Like its standard Pro, it features Apple's H1 chip, adaptive EQ, and Spatial Audio.

Apple's new AirPods Pro are among the industry's best noise-cancelling headphones. They also feature water-and-sweat resistance and up to 24 hours of battery life with the MagSafe Charging Case.

In our AirPods Pro review, we praise their comfortable design and instant pairing with Apple devices. We also liked their clear sound and noise cancellation. We gave the AirPods Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award approval rating.

Better than the standard AirPods in just about every way, the AirPods Pro are perfect for listening to music, streaming movies, and video conferencing on your iPad or MacBook.

The new AirPods Pro look identical to their predecessor with the same ergonomic shape for a comfortable fit.

This is the best deal that we expect to see on Apple's new AirPods Pro this year, so if you are considering them for yourself or as a gift now is the time to pick them up.