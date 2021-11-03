Netflix subscribers are getting free mobile gaming access on Nov. 3 — iOS users must wait

Netflix is officially launching its mobile-gaming app to subscribers on Nov. 3. As we reported in September, the streaming giant began testing its gaming arm with a subset of European subscribers. Now, the highly anticipated app is poised to roll out tomorrow to all subscribers with Android devices — iOS support will come at a later time.

The best part is that Netflix subscribers can access the new gaming app without incurring additional charges. The mobile-gaming platform will feature a handful of games, two of them inspired by the popular Netflix series Stranger Things.

Netflix to release 5 games at no extra cost

The five games Netflix subscribers will get to enjoy on Nov. 3 include Stranger Things: 1984, Stranger Things 3: The Game, Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up.

Poland-based Netflix subscribers were the first to try the two Stranger Things games. Later, the test expanded to Spain and Italy, adding three more games (i.e. Shooting Hoops, Card Blast and Teeter Up). It looks like the beta testing phase was largely successful because now every Netflix subscriber with an Android device will have access to all five games.

As a cherry on top, Netflix says there won't be any advertisements nor in-app purchases. "Members on an Android mobile phone will see a dedicated games row and games tab where you can select any game to download," Mike Verdu, Netflix's VP of Game Development, said in a recent blog.

Subscribers can play the games on multiple devices on the same account. Should you hit your device limit, Netflix will notify you. "If needed, you can sign out of devices not in use or deactivate them remotely on Netflix.com to free up a slot," Verdu added.

The games will not be available on kids profiles. For members who have set up a PIN to thwart kids from accessing adult profiles, that same pin will be required to log into Netflix to play any of the five games.

The streaming giant hinted that more games will arrive in the app in the coming months. "Just like our series, films and specials, we want to design games for any level of play and every kind of player, whether you’re a beginner or a lifelong gamer."

We can't wait to see whether Netflix ends up being a successful player in the mobile gaming market.