Microsoft's Xbox Series X mini fridge is real — set to launch in 2021

During the Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 showcase, Microsoft revealed the Xbox Series X fridge isn't just a meme anymore, and it is set to launch during the holiday season in 2021.



Officially named the Xbox Mini Fridge, Microsoft's announcement trailer of "the world’s most powerful mini fridge" pokes fun at the original Xbox Series X world premiere, even stating that it uses “Xbox Velocity Cooling Architecture” to keep those cans chilled.

While it probably won't be able to run everything else announced during the E3 showcase, including Starfield, Halo Infinite, and Xbox exclusive Redfall, the mini fridge does look like it can fit up to ten standard cans. It even comes with the Xbox Series X logo, green interiors, and holes up top.



The Xbox Mini Fridge has been in development ever since Microsoft promised to bring the meme into reality after a face-off with Wrigley Company's Skittles during a Twitter poll.

Ok...here goes. Help @Xbox win this and we’ll put into production this year REAL XBOX SERIES X MINI FRIDGES! Yep, you read that right. Not an April Fools joke. Not clickbait. #Xbox #BestofTweets https://t.co/vm5B0kZht1 pic.twitter.com/A28hWBP3DbApril 2, 2021 See more

General manager of Xbox Games Marketing, Aaron Greenberg made the promise after pushing Xbox to win the "Best Brand on Twitter." We may not have lime Skittles, but we do get an all-new Xbox in 2021 (in a way).



Interestingly, Microsoft already made an Xbox Series X fridge, with Snoop Dogg being the proud owner of it. While the full-sized fridge is priced around $499, we're expecting the mini fridge to be far more affordable. Microsoft has yet to announce specific dates and prices for the Xbox Mini Fridge.



