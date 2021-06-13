Live
Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 live blog
Xbox and Bethesda up to bat at E3 2021
By LAPTOP Staff
Day two of E3 2021 is about to commence and we're expecting big news. First up to bat today is Xbox and its most recent acquisition, Bethesda during the upcoming showcase. We're expecting to see announcements about some of our favorite franchises including Halo Infinite, Forza, Fable, Fallout and Elder Scrolls, just to name a few.
And of course, we've got our fingers crossed for a more than a glancing peak at Starfield, Bethesda's new IP that was revealed back in 2019. Other new IPs include Everwild and Avowed. We also expect some updates to Game Pass as Xbox continues to develop the popular subscription service.
If you want to catch the latest announcements in real time. You can watch the showcase starting at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT on Xbox's myriad of social media and streaming accounts including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.
After a few words from Bethesda's Todd Howard, we learn that Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive and will launch November 11, 2022.
Xbox will be announcing a whopping 30 titles! The first of which is Stalker 2, which looks like it takes place in Russia and is the typical post-apocalyptic, horror shoot-em-up.
Back 4 Blood, the spiritual successor to the popular Left 4 Dead looks good and glory and has a October 12.
Contraband a new IP made a brief appearance and Captain Jack Sparrow will be getting into all kinds of nautical nonsense in the latest Sea of Thieves update.
Got some solid looking FPS action from the pre-alpha footage of Battlefield 2024. I mean, if you count a raging tornado and diving off a skyscraper solid. And wait, was that a rocket? Well OK, then. Look for that on October 22, 2021.
12 Minutes, a time-looping mystery looks pretty compelling and launches on August 19, 2021. But even more exciting, we'll finally be able to play Psychonauts 2, the long-awaited sequel to the original title on August 25, 2021 with day one access on Xbox Game Pass.
Playing up Xbox's latest high-profile acquisition, we learn that even more Bethesda titles will be available, bringing the grand total to 30 with popular titles such as Doom: Eternal, The Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 76. Speaking of Fallout 76, a new expansion is coming so get ready to return to the wastes.
Console launch exclusive Party Animals looks equal parts twisted and adorable. And I'm super excited that Hades is finally coming to console. Sure, I've put at least 50 hours into the award-winning title, what's a few more?
The latest look at Halo: Infinite looks gorgeous and reveals some interesting tidbits. It appears Cortana has been deleted, or that's what someone wants us to believe.
And judging by the multiplayer, I'll be spending quite a lot of time with the squad bring the pain in PvP action.
Diablo II to is coming September 21, 2021 for all your hack, slash and loot needs.
The latest look at Far Cry 6 brings that over-the-top action we've come to expect from the series with a healthy heap of menace from actor, Giancarlo Esposito, who's playing Anton Castillo, the game's big bad.
I'm just gonna say it. Slime Rancher 2 looks like cute, wiggly fun.
Telekinesis and shiny killer robots? We definitely want to know more about Atomic Heart.
In addition to Among Us coming to Xbox, we see Grounded getting some cool updates including the ability to sit, achievements and the scary-looking Brood Mother. Plus, we got a glimpse at The Ascent, a console launch exclusive.
