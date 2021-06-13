Xbox and Bethesda E3 2021 live blog

Day two of E3 2021 is about to commence and we're expecting big news. First up to bat today is Xbox and its most recent acquisition, Bethesda during the upcoming showcase. We're expecting to see announcements about some of our favorite franchises including Halo Infinite, Forza, Fable, Fallout and Elder Scrolls, just to name a few.

And of course, we've got our fingers crossed for a more than a glancing peak at Starfield, Bethesda's new IP that was revealed back in 2019. Other new IPs include Everwild and Avowed. We also expect some updates to Game Pass as Xbox continues to develop the popular subscription service.

If you want to catch the latest announcements in real time. You can watch the showcase starting at 10 a.m. PDT/1 p.m. EDT on Xbox's myriad of social media and streaming accounts including YouTube, Twitch, Twitter and Facebook.