Live
Square Enix E3 2021: Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy Origin and more
Here's how to watch Square Enix's E3 event today
Square Enix's highly anticipated E3 event begins today, with promise of a world premiere revealing Eidos-Montréal's next game. And after Final Fantasy VII Remake blew fans out of the water last year, it's hard not to be excited about the future of the series, along with other Final Fantasy games that might get revealed.
Fanbyte reported that a new game in the series titled Final Fantasy Origin is in development at Team Ninja and would be revealed at the event. It's seemingly inspired by the Dark Souls series, in a similar vein to the company's Nioh entries. We're not sure what else to expect exactly, but we do know Babylon's Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Avengers will also make an appearance.
Square Enix's E3 event goes live at 12:15 PM PT / 3:15 PM ET today. It can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, and on E3's website. We'll be updating this article with every announcement made at the event, so stay tuned.
Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is in development at Team Ninja. It features a glum, hopeless world, and focuses on dodging enemies and carefully striking at the correct time. It possesses action-oriented combat, and is seemingly inspired by dark fantasy games like those seen in the Soulsborne series. It's set to launch in 2022. Demo will be available on PlayStation 5 soon.
Life is Strange: True Colors received a deeper look. Players can explore the world and use their empathic abilities to deepen connections with characters in the world. Choice is important here, and can lead to significant consequences. It launches on September 10th.
Life is Strange is also receiving a remastered collection, featuring all chapters in the first entry with improved character animation, lightning and lip-sync. It's set to launch on September 30.
Babylon's Fall was shown at the event, featuring Platinum Games' signature fluid and satisfying combat styles. The size looks epic in scale, but the world seems desolate and hopeless. It will be coming to PS5, PS4 and Steam. It will also be a live-service game that is regularly updated after launch.
Marvel's Avengers will be receiving new mission types and expansions.
War for Wakanda brings players to the beautiful jungles of Wakanda and allows them to play as Black Panther.
Final Fantasy I, II, III, IV, V and VI are all being remastered and launching on Steam and mobile devices.
Matt Mercer introduces new Guardian's of the Galaxy game in development at Eidos-Montréal. It appears to be an action adventure single-player game with third person shooter elements. It features the series' ridiculous humor and colorful environments. It launches October 26 this year.
Square Enix showcased a gameplay demo where players can make decisions on how to interact with their fellow Guardians. These decisions seemingly shift how upcoming missions go and how party members view Star Lord.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Thank you for signing up to Laptop Mag. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.