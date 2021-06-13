Square Enix E3 2021: Guardians of the Galaxy, Final Fantasy Origin and more

Square Enix's highly anticipated E3 event begins today, with promise of a world premiere revealing Eidos-Montréal's next game. And after Final Fantasy VII Remake blew fans out of the water last year, it's hard not to be excited about the future of the series, along with other Final Fantasy games that might get revealed.

Fanbyte reported that a new game in the series titled Final Fantasy Origin is in development at Team Ninja and would be revealed at the event. It's seemingly inspired by the Dark Souls series, in a similar vein to the company's Nioh entries. We're not sure what else to expect exactly, but we do know Babylon's Fall, Life is Strange: True Colors and Marvel's Avengers will also make an appearance.

Square Enix's E3 event goes live at 12:15 PM PT / 3:15 PM ET today. It can be watched on YouTube, Twitch, and on E3's website. We'll be updating this article with every announcement made at the event, so stay tuned.