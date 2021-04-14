Get 25% off Master & Dynamic MW07 earbuds until April 19 — ditch the AirPods!

Master & Dynamic are well known for producing incredible audio products, with MW07 earbuds being the company’s first big step up to Apple AirPods. What makes them better? A 25% discount code.

Right now, until April 19, use the code BFF25 to get a quarter off earbuds, headphones, and speakers from Master & Dynamic in what it is calling a "Friends and Family Sale."

The best bit? This code isn't just exclusive to the US. You can redeem this 25% discount on Master & Dynamic’s UK and EU websites , too!

Master & Dynamic MW07 deals

Master & Dynamic MW07 GO: Was $199 now $149.25 @ Master & Dynamic with code BFF25

The MW07 GO earbuds represent Master & Dynamic’s big gamble in bringing its signature premium sound of its beryllium drivers to an even wider audience. Expect a more durable TR90 plastic construction that is 15% smaller than the original MW07, a rugged fabric case and a selection of bright colours. Everyone’s main gripe has been its price, but with 25% off, this is a seriously tempting pair of AirPod contenders. This discount code also takes the MW07 Go price down to just £134.25 in Britain .View Deal

Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus: Was $249 now $186.75 @ Master & Dynamic with code BFF25

The MW07 Plus earbuds take all of the lessons learnt from the original MW07s and improves them in virtually every way. The build is just as high quality with that snug fit and audio is still some of the best you can get in a pair of true wireless earbuds. Even better, these earbuds drastically improve the battery life and Bluetooth tech inside for a superior experience. As mentioned above, the code also works in the UK and brings it down to a far more affordable £171.75 — far cheaper than the AirPods Pro.View Deal

Of course, Master & Dynamic is not just an earbuds company. The brand also sells incredible speakers and over-ear headphones, which you can use the code BFF25 on, too. In fact, the only exemptions are the MW08, gift cards, gift wrapping and monogramming.

You can have confidence in their quality by looking at how good the next-generation earphones are in our Master & Dynamic MW08 review .