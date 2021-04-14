Get 25% off Master & Dynamic MW07 earbuds until April 19 — ditch the AirPods!

Master & Dynamic are well known for producing incredible audio products, with MW07 earbuds being the company’s first big step up to Apple AirPods. What makes them better? A 25% discount code.
Right now, until April 19, use the code BFF25 to get a quarter off earbuds, headphones, and speakers from Master & Dynamic in what it is calling a "Friends and Family Sale."
The best bit? This code isn't just exclusive to the US. You can redeem this 25% discount on Master & Dynamic’s UK and EU websites, too!
Master & Dynamic MW07 deals
Master & Dynamic MW07 GO: Was $199 now $149.25 @ Master & Dynamic with code BFF25
The MW07 GO earbuds represent Master & Dynamic’s big gamble in bringing its signature premium sound of its beryllium drivers to an even wider audience. Expect a more durable TR90 plastic construction that is 15% smaller than the original MW07, a rugged fabric case and a selection of bright colours. Everyone’s main gripe has been its price, but with 25% off, this is a seriously tempting pair of AirPod contenders.
This discount code also takes the MW07 Go price down to just £134.25 in Britain.View Deal
Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus: Was $249 now $186.75 @ Master & Dynamic with code BFF25
The MW07 Plus earbuds take all of the lessons learnt from the original MW07s and improves them in virtually every way. The build is just as high quality with that snug fit and audio is still some of the best you can get in a pair of true wireless earbuds. Even better, these earbuds drastically improve the battery life and Bluetooth tech inside for a superior experience.
As mentioned above, the code also works in the UK and brings it down to a far more affordable £171.75 — far cheaper than the AirPods Pro.View Deal
Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus Nike KD13: Was $249 now $186.75 @ Master & Dynamic with code BFF25
The same incredible MW07 Plus tech now with a gorgeous visual design inspired by Nike KD13 sneakers. Artist Kevin Durant’s creativity provides a flash flood of patterned colours on the back of each of these buds.
Pick them up in the UK for £171.75.View Deal
Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus Paris Saint-Germain: Was $249 now $186.75 @ Master & Dynamic with code BFF25
Love PSG or want some MW07 buds that stand out from the crowd? The Paris Saint-Germain partnership has produced a design reminiscent of the milky way galaxy with a deep purple case, too.
Discount in the UK remains the same — down to only £171.75.View Deal
Of course, Master & Dynamic is not just an earbuds company. The brand also sells incredible speakers and over-ear headphones, which you can use the code BFF25 on, too. In fact, the only exemptions are the MW08, gift cards, gift wrapping and monogramming.
You can have confidence in their quality by looking at how good the next-generation earphones are in our Master & Dynamic MW08 review.
Whether you're eyeing up the base model MH40 wireless headphones at only $186.75, the beasty MW65 cans with a $125 price cut, or the MA770 Bluetooth speaker that's a work art down from $1,199 to $899.25; don't miss out on this brilliant sale.