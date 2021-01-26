Listen up! Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones drop to $278, the lowest price ever

We're big fans of Sony's WH-1000XM4 noise-cancelling headphones, as you can see in our review. Look past the rather complicated product codename and you have a premium, comfortable frame, providing excellent audio and powerful ANC.

But (as is always the case) everything is better when it's cheaper, which is why the time has now come to pick a pair up. Right now over at Amazon and Best Buy, you can buy yourself a pair of XM4s for just $278 — that's 21% off the list price!

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349.99, now $278 @ Amazon

The cream of the crop in noise-cancelling headphones, these WH-1000XM4s provide an incredibly deep and diverse sound stage, which remains uninterrupted because of powerful ANC. On top of that, Sony's lineage in headphone design shows in its fantastic premium design, the variety of customisation options and their real comfort over long listening sessions (fuelled by a generous battery life).View Deal

Sony's XM4 cans rank highly on our best noise-cancelling headphones list and earned a sky high score in our review for many reasons. On the face of it, you may think not much has changed since the XM3 — physically, the design tweaks are minimal.

But under the hood, you'll find one of the smartest pairs of headphones out there, which work exactly how you'd want them to. Want to start up a conversation? These will pause the very second you start talking. Moving between areas with high and low atmospheric noise? The ANC automatically adjusts to suit. Want to add more depth to your favourite songs? The XM4s can create a 3D audio experience that is hard to beat.

And they are built for long listening sessions, from the 30 hour battery life to the comfortable construction inviting you to listen for long stints. Whether its a travelling for a while or shutting out the world while you work from home, these make for amazing immersive listening.

There always seems to be a new headphone price cut every day (we find our favourites and stick them in this best headphone deals hub every month). But, in terms of the best price-to-performance ratio, nothing really comes close to this XM4 offer. Don't miss it!