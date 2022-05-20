LG C1 OLED falls to all-time lowest price in mind-blowing HDMI 2.1 TV saving — Daily deals

Right now, the 55-inch LG C1 OLED TV with HDMI 2.1 is nearly half price — taking the cost down to its lowest ever!

Got a PS5 or Xbox Series X? You're going to need a telly with this latest HDMI standard to really make the most of the faster refresh rate and higher quality imagery.

LG makes one of the best with a fantastic OLED panel, a super slim, premium design and plenty of I/O for this to take pride of place in any living room.

LG C1 OLED TV (55-inch, 4K, HDMI 2.1): was £1,699 now £899 @ Amazon

This is the cheapest price we've ever seen for this 55-inch telly that packs a gorgeous 4K OLED panel with 120Hz refresh rate, and the HDMI 2.1 ports that enables you to make the most of your brand new consoles.

Today’s best deals: In more detail

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro: was £139 now £109 @ Amazon

These Hi-Res certified buds from Soundcore pack impressive audio quality for such an impressive price — coaxial driver technology that gives the highs and lows better separation alongside an LDAC codec for high bit rate listening.

Samsung Galaxy Book: was £835 now £529 @ Laptops Direct

Now cheaper than ever before, the Samsung Galaxy Book (2021) with an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD is an absolute steal. From its speedy processing power that is only bested by the M1 MacBook Air in the sub-£1,000 category to the comfortable keyboard and variety of ports, you can't go wrong with this sturdy Galaxy Book.

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football: was £49 now £38 @ Currys with code MARIO

Currys is back again with another belter of a pre-order deal — this time on what is sure to be one of the better sports arcade games of the year in Mario Strikers! This is the cheapest you will find this game anywhere.

Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: was £1,899 now £1,763 @ John Lewis

John Lewis is slashing £136 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro 14. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 14-core GPU for graphics. In our M1 MacBook Pro 14 review, its elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life earned it a 4 out of 5 star rating. It's the Editor's Choice best laptop for power-users.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (128GB WiFi): was £319 now £309 @ Amazon

The latest base iPad is an amazing choice casual usage, gaming and light productivity. Basically, Apple raided the parts bins of previous and current gen models to develop something that is more than good enough for most of you! This model packs an A13 Bionic chip, vivid Retina display with True tone, 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours battery life. This deal is also available at Currys!

Sony Xperia 1 IV (free Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones): was £1,578 now £1,299 @ Sony

A fantastic pre-order offer on Sony's brand new smartphone banger, which features a fully optical zoom lens, alongside a gorgeous OLED display that's 50% brighter, the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a 3.5mm headphone jack and even space for an SD card! Plus, get a free pair of Sony's best headphones.

ElectriQ 32-inch 4K HDMI 2.1 gaming monitor: was £615 now £450 @ Laptops Direct

The ElectriQ 32M4K144FS may have a confusing name, but what you get is a fully-loaded 4K gaming monitor with HDMI 2.1 ports and a 144Hz refresh rate. Not only that, but all this is available at the cheapest price we've ever seen for a monitor of its class!

Looking for more deals?

Every day, we scour the internet for the best bargains for your buck. Check out these lists for the most up-to-date curated selection of savings worth every penny.